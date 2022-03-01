Athletics

1h ago

add bookmark

World Athletics bans Russian athletes from competition

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sebastian Coe (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images for IAAF)
Sebastian Coe (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images for IAAF)

Russian athletes were barred from all competitions by World Athletics on Tuesday over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a punishment the body's president said was "against the grain" but defendable.

"All athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus will be excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future, with immediate effect," World Athletics said in a statement.

"Upcoming events include the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, and the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22, which begin on Friday in Oman (4 March)."

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said it was the last resort for him in terms of punishments.

"Anyone who knows me will understand that imposing sanctions on athletes because of the actions of their government goes against the grain," he said.

"I have railed against the practice of politicians targeting athletes and sport to make political points when other sectors continue about their business.

"This is different, as governments, business and other international organisations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia across all sectors.

"Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace. We cannot and should not sit this one out."

World Athletics also agreed to consider further measures, including the suspension of the Belarus Federation, at its scheduled Council meeting next week (9-10 March).

The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015, due to doping violations, and therefore is not currently eligible to host World Athletics events or send teams to international championships.

The Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) process remains in place but Russian athletes who have received ANA status for 2022 are excluded from World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future.

This means that all Russian ANA or Belarusian athletes currently accredited for the Race Walking Team Championships and the World Athletics Indoor Championships (March 18-20) will have their accreditation withdrawn and entries denied, as will any support personnel and officials.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world athleticsrussia ukraine
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
57% - 2368 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
43% - 1816 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo