43m ago

Banned Olympian Luvo Manyonga's ex-agency alleges 'criminal element had ensnared' the long jumper

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Luvo Manyonga (Gallo)
  • Banned Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga's former agency, Newton Sports Agency, alleged the long jumper was under the spell of a "criminal element" that derailed him.
  • Manyonga was banned for four years for failing to avail himself for drug testing three times in a 12-month period under the sport's 'whereabouts' criteria.
  • The 30-year-old told the Cape Times that he was "just dropped" by his agency, whom he said knew his whereabouts and controlled his finances.

Banned Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga's former management, Newton Sports Agency, said it had reason to believe that the long jumper was under the spell of a "criminal element" that has derailed his life and sporting career.

Manyonga spoke to the Cape Times this week in response to the four-year ban World Athletics' World Athletics' Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) handed down last week.

The 30-year-old failed to avail himself for drug testing three times in a 12-month period under the sport's 'whereabouts' criteria - a blow to his Tokyo Olympic participation.

The AIU said Manyonga, who has battled addiction since he was a teenager, missed the first test on 26 November 2019 and was then too imprecise on location details for two others in 2020.

READ | Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after four-year ban

Manyonga told the Cape Times that he was "just dropped" by his agency, whom he said knew his whereabouts and controlled his finances.

"My agency dropped me in a manner like he (Manyonga) is nobody, he's never done anything for us or doesn't have potential [to do] more," Manyonga said in a video compiled by Ayanda Ndamane from African News Agency (ANA).

"Funny story, I was in Durban for rehabilitation, and I asked for a call from my agent Lee-Roy Newton, but he didn't want to talk to me or do anything with me, but the guy paid for me to go stay in rehab.

"I decided no, why must I stay here for something that I know is not going to work."

However, in a statement to Sport24, Newton Sports Agency denied any financial irregularities involved in business dealings with Manyonga, which the athlete alleged in a Twitter rant last year.

In light of recent comments, the agency that worked with Manyonga at his epoch between 2016 and 2019, in which he won silver in Rio and gold at the 2017 World Championships and 2018 Commonwealth Games, alleged a "criminal element" had ensnared the long jumper.

"These renewed allegations follow from baseless allegations first made on Twitter in November last year, almost one year after we discontinued our business relationship with Mr Manyonga," Newton Sports Agency's statement said.

"At the time of the Twitter allegations, we had received credible information that Mr Manyonga had come under the control of a criminal element with whom Mr Manyonga had become ensnared. 

"We remain deeply concerned for Mr Manyonga's personal safety as well as his emotional and psychological well-being.

"Nonetheless, these allegations have always been false. Throughout the time that we represented Mr Manyonga, we consistently worked with him and his family to support him through his struggles - be it rehabilitation, accommodation or safety and security services etc. 

"In addition, we always provided him with world-class infrastructure, from travel to medical support, during his training competition periods."

Manyonga posted last year: "I want all my monies: winnings, earnings and sponsorships @LeeRoyNewton @NEWTONAGENCY. How many sports stars have your agency done this to?"

Newton responded by reiterating the professional manner with which they handled the beleaguered star's affairs.

"Mr Manyonga was represented by Newton Sports Agency from 2016 to 2019, and during this time, we have always been transparent and upfront with all the commercial contracts we negotiated and secured on his behalf," the agency said.

"The company has instructed its attorneys to correspond with Mr Manyonga to cease and desist from making these false allegations and are considering the appropriate legal action. We reserve our rights in this regard.

"Newton Sports Agency has been representing professional athletes for the past 10 years and have never been accused of any financial impropriety in all these years. We are an IAAF-accredited agency and manage all our clients across the continent with professionalism and integrity."

Manyonga missed out on the 2012 London Games after testing positive for crystal meth and getting an 18-month ban from athletics.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi told SowetanLIVE that they'd put a task team together to track down and help the athlete overcome his drug addiction.

Global apparel sponsor, Nike, also dropped Manyonga at the beginning of the year over his AIU suspension.

Sport24's efforts to contact Manyonga failed at the time of publication.

