'Be aware, be careful, don't be stupid': Comrades doctor warns runners as race fever hits KZN

Lloyd Burnard
The start at the Comrades Marathon (Gallo)
  • Comrades Marathon organisers are encouraging runners to put their health first ahead of Sunday's down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. 
  • Two runners died in the 2022 edition, and race doctor Jeremy Boulter has pleaded with this year's participants to exercise caution. 
  • Starting the race with illness and taking medication on the route are considered potential risk factors. 

Comrades Marathon fever has hit KwaZulu-Natal, and on Sunday, nearly 18 000 participants will line up outside Pietermaritzburg's City Hall looking to complete the Ultimate Human Race. 

Around a quarter of those - well over 4 000 - will be first-time runners, and there is a tangible satisfaction among organisers that Comrades is alive and thriving once more, having recovered from two years of being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

And while that celebration was very much the theme of Thursday's official race press conference at Durban's Elangeni Hotel, there was also the sobering warning to runners to "be aware, be careful, don't be stupid" and prioritise their health above all. 

The race returned in 2022 post-Covid, but ended in tragic circumstances when two runners - Phakamile Ntshiza and Mzameleni Mthembu - died. It was the first time since 2007 that Comrades had suffered more than one casualty in the same year. 

Speaking to News24 after Thursday's briefing, race doctor Jeremy Boulter acknowledged that there had been concerns in 2022 that the risk of serious cases would be heightened post-pandemic. 

And with South Africa very much in its flu season presently, those concerns remain for 2023. 

Remarkably, Boulter is in his 43rd year of serving as Comrades race doctor, and while he walked media through the intricate plans he and his team have in place for Sunday, he also urged the runners themselves to be responsible. 

If a runner is ill on the morning of the race, or if they have only recently recovered from illness, they should not run. 

"Be aware. Don't push yourself. You know your body, even if it is your first Comrades," Boulter said. 

"Your body will tell you if things are not going well. It's not just sore knees and joints. 

"If you have had an illness where you were on treatment with antibiotics, or you have been confined to bed, certainly don't even consider running if that was in the last two weeks. You're not going to finish, and there is a good chance you will end up going to hospital."

Boulter also cautioned runners about their use of medication - painkillers and anti-inflammatories - on the route.  

"That is one of the primary causes of the patients we see," Boulter added. 

"It's impossible to run 87km without getting aches and pains - sore feet and ankles - but painkillers are only a temporary relief. They can affect kidney function too, and it is a very clear message that we need to pass onto runners: Please, do not take excessive medication.

"I know they still will, and while two painkillers won't have any impact, 22 or even 12 will. So please, be responsible. Those are the main two points: starting with an illness and medication on the route."

The numbers alone reveal the enormity of the medical logistics that go into Comrades. 

There will be eight first-aid stations on the route, manned by qualified nurses and paramedics. These stations all include facilities to test blood sugar levels and basic medical care. 

Then, there are eight physiotherapy stations where a range of professionals and medical interns will be on hand. 

At Kingsmead Cricket Ground - the venue for the finish - there will be 75 doctors and 20 nurses in the medical tent, where facilities will include critical care if it is needed. An emergency care doctor and paramedic will be stationed at the finish line, prepared to offer resuscitation to any runners who might be in severe trouble upon finishing.

An advanced life support paramedic will be stationed along, or at the end of the Toyota Mile - the final stretch into the stadium. 

Because the weather is warm by KZN winter standards on Sunday - a high of 23 degrees is expected - Boulter predicts a total of around 400 patients in the medical tent.

"Most of our runners are tired, exhausted and at various stages of dehydration. Roughly 50 percent of the runners that we see are either clinically or biochemically dehydrated," Boulter said. 

All runners are now required, as part of their entry process, to fill out a health questionnaire so that organisers can be made aware of any potential complications. If the answers are flagged, then those runners are contacted by the race organisers advising them to seek professional medical care to see if they should be allowed to run. 

Ultimately, though, the decision is up to the runners themselves, and Comrades - through its 6 000 volunteers and the sponsorship of Netcare - can only best position itself to react. 

"All the doctors and medical staff get is a big 'thank you', a t-shirt and a couple of beers. They all do it voluntarily every year," said Boulter. 

"Without them, there would be no medical facility. The cost would just be phenomenal. It's volunteers and the sponsorship of Netcare 911, so a big thank you to them.

"If a member of the public on the route sees a runner struggling, the number to call is 082 911. That automatically goes through to the Netcare call centre, and the necessary medical personnel will be directed to the runner in need."

Race director Rowyn James echoed Boulter's views. 

"If you're not feeling well and you don't feel up to it, don't do it," said James.

"Comrades will always be there. We've been around for 102 years and I'm sure we're going to be around for another 102 years. Rather don't risk your health, come back next year and take it on then."

Due to roadworks out of Pietermaritzburg and the change of finish venue from Moses Mabhida Stadium to Kingsmead, the race distance of 87.701 km makes this the shortest down run in the history of Comrades. 

Prize money, meanwhile, has been increased to R500 000 per winner, up from R260 000 last year, while an additional R500 000 will be awarded if the winners break the record time. 

Sunday's race starts at 05:30. 


comrades marathonpietermaritzburgdurbanathletics
