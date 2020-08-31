Athletics

Bruce Fordyce hails 'tough nut' Nick Bester as condition improves

Heinz Schenk
Nick Bester
Nick Bester
Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
  • Legendary local triathlete Nick Bester is out of intensive care following his brutal attack at the weekend.
  • The news is of little surprise to his fellow Comrades champion Bruce Fordyce, who once again lauded his close friend's fighting spirit.
  • Fordyce expresses sadness at the lack of safety for South Africans who engage in outdoor exercise.

Comrades legend Nick Bester is making steady progress after surviving a brutal assault at the weekend.

The 60-year-old former Springbok triathlete, who spent the whole of Sunday in the intensive care unit of the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria after being hit over the head with a rock and suffering three broken ribs as well as a fractured cheekbone, has been moved to high care.

"It's the hospital's high care cardio unit," Bester's son, Shaun-Nick, told Sport24 on Monday.

"So it's not the general ward yet but it's still a positive development. Things have definitely improved."

First-hand family visits, however, are still a no-go for the versatile athlete owing to Covid-19 restrictions at the hospital.

News of Bester's improved condition will be of no surprise to compatriot Bruce Fordyce, one of his biggest rivals on the road.

"Nick's a really tough nut to crack," the record nine-time Comrades champion told Sport24.

"It's appalling what's happened to him. No-one should go through something like that but I have all the confidence in the world that he'll get through this."

Bester, who won the 1991 edition of the famous local ultra-marathon and also won gold in the Dusi Canoe Marathon as well as being an Ironman champion, was attacked while training for a Covid-19 fundraising event near the Mabopane highway.

According to his son, Shaun-Nick, he was stripped of his clothing and managed to call for help by sliding on his back down the Magaliesberg mountain towards a suburb fence.   

"He's apparently said that he was ambushed from behind. I'm planning to have a chat with him later but that must've been the case because you don't just take on Nick," said Fordyce.

"Nick's a former parabat (parachute battalion) soldier, so he definitely knows how to handle himself. I've never encountered a tougher competitor.

"We were bitter rivals when we took to the road but off it we've been close friends for years."

Fordyce, who himself was assaulted at gunpoint and robbed of running shoes and a watch back in 2017, bemoaned the apparent lack of safety for South Africans engaging in outdoor exercise.

"It's rather sad that we have to be so aware of our safety when we get out for some training," he said.

"One can be as prepared as one can but there comes a point where one can only do so much."

