Carina Horn slapped with potentially career-ending six-year ban after second positive dope test

accreditation
Simnikiwe Xabanisa
Carina Horn (Gallo Images)
  • SA 100m record holder Carina Horn has again fallen foul of drug-testing laws, returning a positive result for the steroid clenbuterol for a race she ran in June last year.
  • This was the second time Horn tested positive for doping, having just returned from a two-year doping ban which ended in 2021.
  • Should she appeal and be unsuccessful, Horn will be 40 by the time the new ban ends.

South Africa women's 100m record holder Carina Horn has been slapped with a six-year drugs ban after testing positive for the steroid clenbuterol.

The ban was upheld by World Athletics' Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), after the Basque Public Authorities has initially imposed it as well as disqualifying the Horn's results from a race she ran at the VI Gran Premio Ordizia - Jose Antonio Pena International Meeting on June 18 last year. Horn, who has around 20 days to appeal the decision at the Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS), had appealed the ban - which was handed out on March 13 - but the Basque authorities have dismissed it.

The six-year ban is because this was a second offence for Horn, who became the first and only South African woman to dip under the 11-second mark with a time of 10.98sec. While it was unclear from the correspondence about the ban why she had been given a six-year ban, she would have been given an eigh-year suspension had she tested positive in South Africa for being a repeat offender, as per the South African Institute of Drug Free Sport's protocols.

Horn previously tested positive for were Ibutamoren and LGD-4033, which – according to research – mimic the growth hormone stimulating action of the endogenous hormone ghrelin and treat the muscle wasting and weakness associated with aging, respectively. Instead of being suspended for the mandatory four years for those drugs, she only got a two-year sentence after claiming her scientists had proven that her pre and post workout supplements had been contaminated.

A big part for Horn contesting the Basque Public Authorities' ruling was whether their protocols were in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) protocols, given that they are not signatories due to their politics with Spain. After a delay while they established this, the AIU concluded that the protocols were consistent with WADA's.

Horn had vehemently denied her culpability, other than inadvertently ingesting contaminated supplements, in her previous dope ban, and her appeal of the Basque Public Authorities' findings suggests she feels the same way again. Should she opt to appeal and fail, she will be 40 by the time the ban is over.

 
