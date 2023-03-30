1h ago

Share

Caster Semenya: Athletics SA taking legal advice on 'highly discriminatory' new World Athletics rules

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Caster Semenya. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)
Caster Semenya. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Potchefstroom

  • Athletics SA said it is taking legal advice regarding the latest World Athletics ruling that bars Caster Semenya from competing without hormone suppressors.
  • World Athletics last week announced new rules banning all trans athletes from competing in the women’s category and forcing DSD athletes to lower their testosterone levels.
  • Semenya appeared calm at the ASA National Championships in Potchefstroom on Thursday, despite the storm threatening her career.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) said in a statement on Thursday it is considering its legal options following global athletics body World Athletics' release of new rules around trans athletes and athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD). 

The South African governing body said it would, in the meantime, cooperate with the new rules that ban all trans athletes from competing in the women’s category and force DSD athletes to lower their testosterone levels to below 2.5 nmol/L (nanomoles per litre of blood) for 24 months across all women’s events in order to be able to compete.

However, ASA said the rules were "highly discriminatory". 

READ | Will Caster Semenya compete (without suppressors) one last time at SA Champs?

"Whilst ASA is considering the new regulations and taking legal advice thereon, in the interim, it is duty bound to adhere to and implement the new regulations and as such cannot allow any of those affected athletes to participate in any world ranking competition or international events in contravention of the said regulations," ASA’s statement said.

"In this regard, ASA is still awaiting the outcome of the legal challenge lodged against the regulations which is still to be heard and decided upon by the European Court of Human Rights.

"ASA also reaffirms its gratitude to the government of SA, UNHRC, the WHO, World Medical Association, different governments around the world, global icons and fellow national federations that have continued to rally behind this noble course of supporting the challenge against these highly discriminatory regulations."

SA’s affected athlete, Caster Semenya, was in attendance at the ASA National Championship in Potchefstroom on Thursday, but did not participate in any events on the first day of the event. 

World Athletics' new rules come into effect on Friday.

Semenya spent the entire day in the stands, walking around and talking to close friends in track and field, seemingly unbothered by the administrative storm that is threatening to end her career.

The 32-year-old vehemently refuses to take medication to lower her natural testosterone, which she had done in the past, and said the hormone suppressors "takes the soul out of my body".

That stance has put her future participation in the sport in doubt, although she has taken her fight to the European Court of Human Rights after failing to overturn World Athletics’ current embargo at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the Swiss Federal Court.

Young Namibian sprinter Beatrice Masilingi (19) who is caught in the same fight as Semenya, competed in a 200m exhibition race at the NWU McArthur Stadium, but pulled up injured after a hamstring tweak.

Masilingi and her compatriot, Christine Mboma, dropped down to the 200m and 100m races after the current ruling barred DSD athletes from the 400m (to the mile).

Semenya, who is a two-time 800m Olympic gold medallist, initially took her chances in the 200m before exploring the 5 000km, where she participated in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, in February.

But, with the new World Athletics rules kicking in on day 2 of the SA National Championships, that is on Friday, 31 March, it is unlikely that South African fans will see her participate until her Human Rights Court hearing concludes.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
athletics south africaworld athleticscaster se­menyapotchefstroomathletics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Is the decision to give Aiden Markram the Proteas T20 captaincy the right one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! Markram is a natural leader
71% - 648 votes
No! He should have been left to focus on his batting
9% - 78 votes
I'm not sure yet. Let's see what results he brings.
21% - 189 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

2h ago

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

7h ago

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

7h ago

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Making tomorrow better through equal access

7h ago

Making tomorrow better through equal access
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo