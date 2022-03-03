Athletics

Comrades Marathon switches to SuperSport after Athletics SA deal

accreditation
Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
General view of runners during the 2019 Comrades Marathon. (Photo by Howard Cleland/Gallo Images)
  • The popular Comrades Marathon is back this year after being shelved owing to Covid-19.
  • 15 000 fully vaccinated entrants will be able to compete in the run when it takes place in August.
  • SuperSport announced they had reached a deal with Athletics South Africa to become the official broadcaster of the showpiece, 90km run.

SuperSport has been announced as the official broadcaster of the Comrades Marathon.

South Africa's foremost athletics event - back after a two-year hiatus - moves from its recognised SABC broadcast following the deal, brokered by Athletics South Africa (ASA) across a variety of athletics events.

15 000 fully vaccinated entrants will be able to compete in the 90km run on 28 August.

As part of the deal, SuperSport will broadcast SA track and field championship and the ASA Grand Prix. Off the track, commitments include the Comrades and Two Oceans Marathon as well as the Soweto and Cape Town Marathon.

The initial partnership is for four years.

The national calendar is packed with major events across nine months, beginning in March, and concluding in November with the running of the Soweto Marathon.

"Excitement does not even begin to describe our overwhelming feeling," said James Moloi, ASA president.

"With this package deal, we can proudly say that athletics is back. We will now feel comfortable knowing that we are deservedly equal to the other leading national federations in the country.

"Our juniors, youth, tertiary, primary and high schools will now all get a fair share of being on TV. Our ASA provinces will be the most relieved to learn that finally some of their key events will now be on TV. This deal will, without doubt, help us attract much needed sponsorship to both ASA and ASA provinces."

There will also be highlights shows for events like the SASA high school and primary school track and field championships, the ASA relay championships, the USSA track and field championships and the ASA cross country championships.

