Comrades win 'means a lot' says jubilant Tete Dijane after 3 months of prep work

The 2022 Comrades Marathon produced two maiden winners in Tete Dijana and Alexandra Morozova.

The duo came into the race on the back of different challenges that they needed to overcome.

They won their races with a measure of comfort, pulling away from the respective second-placed finishers by some distance.

Maiden Comrades Marathon winner Tete Dijana battled to hide his joy when winning the 95th edition of the ultra-marathon from only his second start in the race.



Dijana, who hails from the North-West province, crossed the finishing line in a time of 05:30:38, just over three minutes ahead of the second-placed Edward Mothibi, who also was the defending champion.

The 34-year-old Dijana, who quit his job as a security guard to focus on running, said winning the race meant a lot to him, while also thanking his coach Dave Adams for ensuring he was in top nick for the race.

LIVE | SA's Dijana, Russia's Morozova crowned 2022 Comrades Marathon champions

"I don't have any words. It took me three months to prepare for this marathon and I would like to thank coach Dave for his help," Dijana said.

"It means a lot to me because I have been through a lot because before the race, something happened to me and I had to go to the psychologist.

"I went into camp for three months and I took unpaid leave. The race also belongs to Mafikeng because the last two winners are from there."

Women's race winner Alexandra Morozova was visibly flagging by the time she reached the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

However, she'd put in a fair bit of distance between her (06:17:48) and second place finisher Dominika Stelmach (06:25:09), who is from Poland.

Morozova's participation was clouded by legalities, but was cleared to take part on Friday.

"It was amazing and it was one of the dreams that came through today," Morozova said through an interpreter.

"It's been one of the most difficult moments of my life in the past four years and it's very good to be here and to achieve this.

"I've been here a few years and it was my turn to take the medal now. There are other strong racers from previous years, so it's my year now."