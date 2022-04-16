Double delight for Zimbabwe as Two Oceans Marathon returns with a bang

There was double delight for Zimbabwe at the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday as South Africa's neighbours had winners in both the men's and women's races in the half marathon distances.

South Africa's Elroy Gelant, the defending champion from 2019 after the 2020 and 2021 editions of the race were scrapped as a result of Covid-19, finished second.

The men's winner was Moses Tarakinyu, who crossed the finish line after 21.1 km in a time of 1:03:31, just 1.55 seconds ahead of Gelant.

Another South Africa, Desmond Mokgobu, came third and the top three were engaged in a thrilling fight to the finish line.

In the women's race, Fortunate Chidzivo gave Zimbabwe the double when she won in 1:14:49 in far more dominant fashion.

Chidzivo finished a staggering 25 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Kore Tamiru Gelaye while another Zimbabwean in Caroline Mhandu cam third.

South Africa's best finishers were Laura Labuschangne (4th) an Stella Marais (6th).

Men’s Top 10: What a close finish with a full-on SPRINT to the end and Moses Tarakinyu taking the WIN! Only 2 seconds separating the top 2, with defending champ Elroy Gelant finishing 2nd #TTOM2022#Conquerthecurrentpic.twitter.com/VIG9gQp7cU — Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 16, 2022



