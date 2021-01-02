Athletics

23m ago

add bookmark

Former Athletics SA president Leonard Chuene dies

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Leonard Chuene (Gallo)
Leonard Chuene (Gallo)

Former Athletics South Africa (ASA) president Leonard Chuene has died, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed. 

He was 68 years old. 

In a statement released on Saturday, the CMA said it was saddened by the "tragic passing of Comrades Marathon Honorary Member, Green Number runner and former Athletics South Africa President, Leonard Chuene."

Chuene completed 12 Comrades Marathons between 1987 and 2000, earning 11 bronze medals and one Silver medal.

He achieved his Best Time of 07:19:25 in the 1991 Comrades Marathon Down Run at the age of 38. 

Chuene ran for the Diepkloof Athletic Club, of which he was also a long-standing chairperson; as well as being a member of Central Gauteng Blind Sports in his later years. 

He has also been credited with founding the Soweto Marathon, along with athletics administrator, Banele Sindani and development officer, Boycie Ntlwane. 

Chuene was honoured with CMA Honorary Life Membership at the 2002 Spirit of Comrades Awards Gala, alongside long-serving volunteer, Theo Millar who was awarded Life Membership and current CMA Chairperson, Cheryl Winn, awarded Life Membership with Honours.

Winn has extended her heartfelt condolences on behalf of the CMA Board to the Chuene family, friends and running community.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a true Comrade, Leonard Chuene," she said in a statement.

"His passion for the Comrades Marathon and running in general will be remembered by many, as well as his contribution to athletics during his lengthy tenure at our athletics federation, ASA. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time."

Chuene was a key figure in Caster Semenya's early years on the international stage and his handling of the gender case that followed Semenya is ultimately what cost him his job in South African athletics. 

- CMA media

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Decathlon WR holder Mayer books early Olympics ticket
USADA calls Russia doping ruling a 'tragedy'
2021 World Indoor Athletics Championships postponed for 2 years
Read more on:
asacomrades marathonleonard chueneathletics
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10943 votes
Cricket
12% - 3069 votes
Football
19% - 4899 votes
Athletics
2% - 653 votes
Boxing
1% - 255 votes
Cycling
2% - 617 votes
Golf
5% - 1343 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2227 votes
Tennis
3% - 865 votes
Water sports
1% - 234 votes
American sports
1% - 317 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 846 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo