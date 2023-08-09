32m ago

Share

Good to be back: In-form Wayde van Niekerk to lead SA's charge at World Championships

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(L-R) Matthew Hudson-Smith of Team Great Britain, Wayde van Niekerk of Team South Africa, Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood of Team United States compete in Men's 400 Metres during the London Athletics Meet, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at London Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
(L-R) Matthew Hudson-Smith of Team Great Britain, Wayde van Niekerk of Team South Africa, Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood of Team United States compete in Men's 400 Metres during the London Athletics Meet, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at London Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
  • Wayde van Niekerk headlines Team South Africa's challenge at the upcoming World Championships in Hungary later this month.
  • The 31-year-old world record holder has belatedly found some good form after a career-threatening injury and will be aiming for a medal.
  • SA's two women hurdlers, Zeney van der Walt and Marione Fourie, are going into the showpiece event with a strong platform.

Wayde van Niekerk's belated yet also timely return to decent form was confirmed on Wednesday after he was named as arguably the biggest drawcard for Team South Africa at the upcoming World Championships.

The showpiece event starts in Budapest on August 19.

The 31-year-old, who's fought a near five-year battle to recover from a knee ligament sustained back in 2017 in an infamous celebrity touch rugby game, boasts two impressive Diamond League victories from last month.

He scorched to an excellent victory in the men's 400m in Silesia, clocking a fine time of 44.08sec, before following that up with a triumph in London, where he was slower at 44.36sec.

A near month's recuperation back in his US base should do him well.

READ | Wayde van Niekerk's world record successor may well be the kid next door

Meanwhile, Akani Simbine will lead the local charge in the men's 100m.

The 29-year-old notably galloped to a win in selfsame Silesia, crossing the finish line in 9.97sec and has the added incentive of finally breaking his medal drought at the World Champs.

Joining them on the track and field is veteran hurdler Antonio Alkana, former World Championships finalist with the discus Victor Hogan , and previous Diamond League meeting winners Zakithi Nene (400m) and Luxolo Adams (200m).

Simbine will captain the 4x100m relay team too.

In all fairness, the women's group isn't saddled with particularly high expectations owing to a lack of experience, but the hurdler duo of Zeney van der Walt and Marione Fourie should be competitive.

The latter raised eyebrows last month when she broke the national 110m hurdles record with a time of 12.55sec.

"Our team is out and it's time to go and showcase what they have fought so much for," said James Moloi, Atheltics South Africa's president.

"These are the warriors we are sending to battle and to hold the flag high. We believe in them and we encourage them to do the same. As they go along with the battle they must also enjoy themselves in the process, but this is no holiday." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 308 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 813 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2224 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2863 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 747 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 408 votes
Jake White
7% - 853 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4840 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo