1h ago

'I could run it again!' Oldest finisher in Comrades history says 'age is just a number'

Lloyd Burnard
Johannes Mosehla (centre) celebrates with his Polokwane teammates (Polokwane Athletics Club)
  • Johannes Mosehla broke new ground on Sunday, becoming the oldest runner to complete the Comrades Marathon. 
  • The 81-year-old from Polokwane said he felt "strong" on Monday morning. 
  • Mosehla breaks a 34-year record that belonged to Comrades great Wally Hayward. 

Sunday's incredible day of records at the 2023 Comrades Marathon was not only about Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn.

The two winners set new records for the down-run and were the heroes, bringing Kingsmead Cricket Stadium to a standstill with world-class performances.

But three and a half hours after the celebrations accompanying Steyn had ended, Durban was about to witness another new Comrades record that was equally impressive.

It came from 81-year-old Polokwane bricklayer Johannes Mosehla, who finished his 10th Comrades in a jaw-dropping time of 09:26:10, comfortably beating more than half of the field.

In the process, Mosehla became the oldest runner ever to finish a Comrades Marathon, beating race legend Wally Hayward's 34-year record after he completed the race in 1989 as an 80-year-old.

At Durban's Elangeni Hotel during the Comrades winners' prizegiving breakfast on Monday morning, Mosehla was honoured by dignitaries and had a noticeable spring in his step. 

"I'm feeling strong," Mosehla told News24.

"I could run it again!"

Still working despite his age, Mosehla says there is no great secret to his staggering longevity. Like many things, it takes hard work and dedication.

"There is no secret. My secret is to train. You can't win without training," he said.

"I'm training three times a week.

"It depends how my body is. Sometimes, I am tired and I'll only do 5km or 10km. But when I feel strong, I'll do a 32km run."

Short in stature and soft-spoken, Mosehla speaks with a quiet wisdom that is powerful.

"When you are a player, you don't play for yourself. You play for your family, you play for your community, you play for your district and your province," he said.

"Today, I am proud because I did it for the whole country."

He started running in 1963 and now, 60 years later, is nowhere near ready to slow down.

"My message to everyone is that they must not look for a number or age," he said.

"I am 81, but I must not look at that number. I must be controlled by my body. When I am still strong, I must not look at my age," he said.

"If I am training and I am too tired, my body will tell me to stop."

Mosehla says he will be back in KwaZulu-Natal to compete in the 2024 Comrades, which will be run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

Les Burnard and Johannes Mosehla (Lloyd Burnard)
Les Burnard and Johannes Mosehla (Lloyd Burnard)


