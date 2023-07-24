Imperfect seventh victory in London, but Van Niekerk takes heart: 'I fought for the win'

- Wayde van Niekerk was forced to dig deep in his latest Diamond League win in London.
- His winning time of 44.36 was only his fourth-fastest time from seven race victories this season.
- He now heads back to the US to prepare for the World Championshiops, which will be held from August 19-27.
Wayde van Niekerk’s seventh successive victory this season – at the London Diamond League –may have been the least controlled of his perfect build up to the World Championships, but it was the most instructive.
Up against Americans Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood, the world 400m record holder (43.03sec) was not allowed to coast to the finish line by himself as he pretty much has in a campaign which, for the first time since his knee injury six years ago, suggested the most strongly that he’s almost back to his best.
While the 2016 Olympic champion and two-time world champion’s winning time was 44.36sec, his fourth-fastest time of the year after seven races, the Americans were in close attendance, with Deadmon finishing in 44.40sec and Norwood six hundredths of a second behind him in a three-way sprint for the line.
Despite the imperfection of the race, Van Niekerk was pleased at having to dig deep.
“Today was one of the more challenging competitions for me physically, but I still came through and fought for the win.” he told Citius Mag in the mixed zone afterwards.
“To an extent I wanted to replicate the last time I ran here (when he won his last world title in 2017).
“The last time I ran here I was so much more in control of the 400m then, but this year there was a bit more fight needed from me and I was glad I could put up a fight – I've just shown myself that I can fight through difficult days as well – and get a victory.
“Physically I’m ticking all the right boxes, hopefully I can use that as a reference moving forward to constantly improve and grow and, when we get to Budapest, compete for medals.”
Having won all of his races thus far, a weary Van Niekerk said he would retreat to his US base to prepare for next month’s World Championships.
“I’ve got a bit of a break before Budapest. Hopefully I can use it to my advantage, regroup and just get my mind and body strong for the world championships and come back with a fight.
“I just have to head back to the US, put in some hard work and some positive efforts, be refreshed and ready for the World Champs.”
Looking at the World Championships, which will be held from August 19 to 27, the 31-year-old - his time of 44.08 is his fourth fastest in the world this year - was a little equivocal in outlining his goals for Budapest, other than hoping to medal.
“I’ve got the momentum of victories now, but I’m just taking it step by step. I’ve seen some growth in my performances and I’m just trying to put my best foot forward each and every day. I think I’m now ranked top three in the world, it’s a massive step forward and a real positive moving forward.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what the next few races have in store. With the circumstances I don’t think people see how challenging it is away from race day.
Asked (for the umpteenth time) if he had thought of packing it in during a five-year absence from the track after his injury, Van Niekerk said: “Every second day [I thought about it], it was a real mental battle but I know this is what I’m destined to do.
"It’s still a love-hate relationship, the 400m has never been my favourite event but it’s definitely been the most rewarding.
“I’ve done great things in the sport and the next few years are really a testimony to honour the sport that’s brought me to where I am today, hopefully I can finish strong.”