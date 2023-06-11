1h ago

Meet the two runners who finished last at 2023 Comrades and stole Durban's hearts

Lloyd Burnard
Siphiwe Dludla and Jaypee Snyman (Lloyd Burnard)
  • There was drama until the very end of the 2023 Comrades Marathon when two runners stole the hearts of the Kingsmead crowd. 
  • Siphiwe Dludla and Jaypee Snyman were the last two finishers. 
  • They had never met before Sunday, but Dludla now calls Snyman her "friend". 

The numbers still need to be confirmed, but it is expected that nearly 15 000 runners completed the 2023 Comrades Marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday. 

It was a magical day that saw participants from all over the world descend on KwaZulu-Natal, and it was made even more special by South African heroes Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn smashing the down run records on their way to epic victories. 

READ | SA's golden day of records at Comrades

But not everybody can be a winner. 

As the clock was counting down towards the 12-hour cut-off on Sunday, the Kingsmead crowd saw a couple of runners struggling to the finish. 

They were practically arm-in-arm, with Hollywood Athletic Club's (Durban) Siphiwe Dludla clearly in a bad way. 

To her left, Worcester's Jaypee Snyman was doing all he could to will her on. 

The roar when the pair crossed the finish line was deafening and, with nobody behind them making the cut-off, they were officially the last two to finish the race this year. 

Dludla couldn't stand. 

With the help of an official propping her up, she smiled through the pain and thanked her newly-acquired friend for life. 

"This one must go down in the history of South Africa!" a broken Dludla said.

"I didn't expect to finish. My back was so sore. This was my first time having this problem.

"But I'm no longer sore because I am happy. I will never forget Jaypee. He will always be my friend. He has done so much for me."

This was Dludla's sixth completed Comrades, while Snyman's story is equally inspiring. 

He has now completed 19 of the 20 Comrades he has started, with his only failed effort last year's down run when he says he suffered a mental block. 

That anguish makes Sunday's return to a medal even sweeter for the 56-year-old farm school teacher. 

"I don't know her. I just met her as a comrade on the race," said Snyman. 

"I'm feeling fine. I'm a teacher on a farm school, and the social circumstances there are so bad. Last year, I didn't have enough power within me to fight the last six kilometres.

"I stood still and knew my body wouldn't make it, even though I had enough time. But my mind wouldn't get me there."

Snyman says he was not concerned that helping Dludla might potentially cost him another finish. 

"I saw the time and didn't panic," he said.

"She was trying to push, and I had to calm her down. That's the spirit of what this race is about. It's about human kindness and camaraderie."

Snyman insists he will be back next year, taking on the route for the 21st time.

"I will do this until I can't," he said. 

