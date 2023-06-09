1h ago

Share

No drama this year as 116 Russians line up for 2023 Comrades Marathon

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alexandra Morozova wins the ladies race (Gallo)
Alexandra Morozova wins the ladies race (Gallo)
  • Russian runners have the all-clear to compete in this year's Comrades Marathon.
  • The marathon distance is not recognised by World Athletics and, therefore, falls outside of the criteria for sanction.
  • Last year's Russian winner, Alexandra Morozova, has returned to Pietermaritzburg to defend her title on Sunday.

One of the stories of the 2022 Comrades Marathon - it was the first race since the Covid-19 pandemic - centred around Russian runner Alexandra Morozova, who filed an urgent application on the eve of the race overturning a decision from the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) that had banned her from competing. 

READ | 'Be aware, be careful, don't be stupid': Comrades doctor warns runners as race fever hits KZN

The CMA had acted on its interpretation of an instruction from World Athletics, it said, based on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Remarkably, Morozova went on to win the 2022 edition. 

The CMA is far clearer this time around, though, and there will be a total of 116 Russian athletes - including Morozova - lining up for the 2023 Comrades in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. 

"World Athletics put out a communique roughly about a month and a half ago saying that athletes from Russia are allowed to participate in athletics again," said race director Rowyn James. 

"If it's a World Athletics sanctioned event, there are still specific criteria in place that they need to adhere to. But Comrades Marathon is not a World Athletics-accredited event, and the reason for that is it is not a World Athletics-recognised distance.

"The rule pertaining to Russian participation does not apply to Comrades Marathon."

In total, 78 men and 38 women from Russia will be running on Sunday, and Morozova said she was thrilled to have the backing of race organsiers this time around. 

"I'm very happy to be here," she said. 

"This year has been much easier. It was a long way to get here - four planes - but I am relaxed.".

India, meanwhile, have the most runners from a visiting country with 403. 

Sunday's Comrades starts at 05:30.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
comrades marathonalexandra morozovapietermaritzburgdurbanathletics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Australia 469/10
India 167/6
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 154 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 383 votes
John Dobson
19% - 1237 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1470 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 381 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 223 votes
Jake White
7% - 439 votes
Rassie Erasmus
35% - 2309 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo