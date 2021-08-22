SA 4x100m relay team break world record at U20 World Champs

The South African 4x100m relay team at the U20 World Championships in Kenya have not only won gold on the final day of competition but broken the U20 world record in the process.

The team consisting of Mihlali Xhotyeni, Sinesipho Dambile, Letlhogonolo Moleyane and Benjamin Richardson stopped the clock in an impressive 38.51.

They were followed home by Jamaica (38.61) and Poland (38.90).

Poland were fastest over the first 100m with Jamaica taking the lead at the 200m mark.

Moleyane who ran the third leg for South Africa ensured he led at the 300m mark and Richardson secured the victory over the final 100m leg.