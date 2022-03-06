Athletics

3h ago

add bookmark

SA athlete Stephen Mokoka breaks 50km world record

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stephen Mokoka. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
Stephen Mokoka. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
  • SA athlete Stephen Mokoka has broken the world 50km record.
  • Mokoka won in a time of 2:40:13 at a road race in Gqeberha.
  • He broke the record of 2:42:07 that was held by Ethiopia's Ketema Negasa.

South African athlete Stephen Mokoka set the 50km men's world record in a road race in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Mokoka's time of 2:40:13 has been recognised as the world record by World Athletics.

Mokoka, a three-time Olympian, has been running marathons for more than a decade but made history in his first 50km race.

He won by almost four minutes and improved the inaugural world 50km record of 2:42:07 that had been set by Ethiopia's Ketema Negasa at the same event last year.

"I'm tired," Mokoka, 37, said in his post-race interview. "It's a long way and I don't know how I'm going to feel later, but I enjoyed it."

Mokoka has won national titles in his career, ranging from 1 500m up to the marathon. His marathon best is 2:07:40 from Shanghai in 2015, while he set the South African half marathon record when running 59:36 to place seventh at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia.

SA's Tete Dijana was runner-up to Mokoka, clocking 2:44:08, with compatriot and 2019 Comrades winner, Edward Mothibi, third in 2:45:27.

Given the increasing popularity of 50km road races, the decision to add the distance to the list of events for which world records are recognised was made at the World Athletics Council meeting in Tokyo in July. Negasa's 2:42:07 was then ratified as the inaugural men's world 50km record at the start of this year, while the 3:04:24 run by South Africa's Irvette van Zyl in the same 2021 event was ratified as the world 50km record for a women-only race.

In Sunday's women's race, Ethiopia's Amelework Fikadu Bosho won in a dominant time of 3:04:58.

Kenya's Shelmith Muriuki was second in 3:08:30, while Van Zyl was third in 3:13:23.

World Athletics confirmed the record was subject to the usual ratification procedure.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world athleticsherman mostertstephen mokokaathletics
loading... Live
Marumo Gallants FC 1
Stellenbosch FC 0
View More
loading... Live
Manchester City 1
Manchester United 0
View More
loading... Live
Knights 227/10
Warriors 166/3
View More
loading... Live
Titans 482/10
Lions 270/10 & 130/4
View More
loading... Live
Western Province 576/10
North West 202/10 & 175/6
View More
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
56% - 2442 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
44% - 1921 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo