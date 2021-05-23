Athletics

1h ago

add bookmark

SA's Irvette van Zyl breaks ultra marathon world record

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Irvette van Zyl (Photo by Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images)
Irvette van Zyl (Photo by Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images)

South African distance runner Irvette van Zyl broke the women's ultra marathon world record on Sunday during the Nedbank Runified 50km race in Gqberha.

Van Zyl took three minutes off the previous mark held by Briton Aly Dixon, finishing in a time of 3:04:23.

The men's race also saw a new world record as Ethiopia's Ketema Negas stopped the clock at 2:42:07. 

He beat the previous best of 2:43:20 set by Thompson Magawana 1988.

More to follow...


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
irvette van zylathletics
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14229 votes
Cricket
13% - 4419 votes
Football
19% - 6644 votes
Athletics
3% - 908 votes
Boxing
1% - 344 votes
Cycling
2% - 827 votes
Golf
5% - 1785 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3009 votes
Tennis
3% - 1235 votes
Water sports
1% - 323 votes
American sports
1% - 437 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1185 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo