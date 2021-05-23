SA's Irvette van Zyl breaks ultra marathon world record

South African distance runner Irvette van Zyl broke the women's ultra marathon world record on Sunday during the Nedbank Runified 50km race in Gqberha.

Van Zyl took three minutes off the previous mark held by Briton Aly Dixon, finishing in a time of 3:04:23.

The men's race also saw a new world record as Ethiopia's Ketema Negas stopped the clock at 2:42:07.

He beat the previous best of 2:43:20 set by Thompson Magawana 1988.

More to follow...

