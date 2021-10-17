SA's Stephen Mokoka wins Cape Town Marathon, Lydia Simiyu makes history

Ethiopia's Gebru Redagne took second place as he finished in 2:10.17 with Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongoana third with a time of 2:10.24.

In the women's race, Kenya's Lydia Simiyu earned the biggest paycheck of her career as she won in a blistering time of 2:25..44.

Simiyu, who was making her debut at the marathon, set a new course record and secured the fastest women's marathon on South African soil.