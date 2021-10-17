SA's Stephen Mokoka wins Cape Town Marathon, Lydia Simiyu makes history

South Africa's Stephen Mokoka produced another brilliant race to win the Cape Town Marathon for the second time on Sunday.
Mokoka crossed the finish line in a time of 2:10.01 to win his second race from two starts - winning back in 2018.
Ethiopia's Gebru Redagne took second place as he finished in 2:10.17 with Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongoana third with a time of 2:10.24.
In the women's race, Kenya's Lydia Simiyu earned the biggest paycheck of her career as she won in a blistering time of 2:25..44.
Simiyu, who was making her debut at the marathon, set a new course record and secured the fastest women's marathon on South African soil.
Second place was awarded to Simiyu's fellow compatriot Lucy Karimi in 2:25.53, while Ethiopia's Aynalem Teferi took third (2:26.09).
South African Gerda Steyn led for much of the race but had to settle for fourth in 2:26.22 - her time was the second-fastest marathon finish for the Olympian.
His time has been rounded down to 2:09.58. And what a massive PB for Melikhaya Frans in 6th. That’s 2’20” PB for him and is a world championship qualifier (2:11.30). #SanlamCapeTownMarathon pic.twitter.com/NC9kuH32R8— Cape Town Marathon (@CTMarathon) October 17, 2021
And @tlotlomoko makes the move just before 40km and he’s opening a gap. Could this be his maiden SA Marathon victory? This would be his second win from two starts at the #SanlamCapeTownMarathon pic.twitter.com/naarmwnbBb— Cape Town Marathon (@CTMarathon) October 17, 2021