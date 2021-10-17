Athletics

SA's Stephen Mokoka wins Cape Town Marathon, Lydia Simiyu makes history

Sport24 staff
South Africa's Stephen Mokoka
RODGER BOSCH / AFP

South Africa's Stephen Mokoka produced another brilliant race to win the Cape Town Marathon for the second time on Sunday.

Mokoka crossed the finish line in a time of 2:10.01 to win his second race from two starts - winning back in 2018.

Ethiopia's Gebru Redagne took second place as he finished in 2:10.17 with Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongoana third with a time of 2:10.24.

In the women's race, Kenya's Lydia Simiyu earned the biggest paycheck of her career as she won in a blistering time of 2:25..44.

Simiyu, who was making her debut at the marathon, set a new course record and secured the fastest women's marathon on South African soil. 

Second place was awarded to Simiyu's fellow compatriot Lucy Karimi in 2:25.53, while Ethiopia's Aynalem Teferi took third (2:26.09).

South African Gerda Steyn led for much of the race but had to settle for fourth in 2:26.22 - her time was the second-fastest marathon finish for the Olympian.

