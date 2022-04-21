Simbine cruises to 100m title at ASA Championship: 'It's a goal ticked'

South African sprinter Akani Simbine has blasted his way to the men's 100m title on the opening day of the ASA Senior Track and Field Championship at Green Point Stadium on Thursday.

All eyes were on Simbine but the crowd had to wait a little longer after a false start disrupted things as Emile Erasmus was disqualified after leaving the blocks too early.

Running in lane four, Simbine didn't get the best of starts but powered through to the finish line and went on to pull off a win in 10.30 seconds.

Simbine was emotional following the race, dedicating the win to his coach, Werner Prinsloo and stating that he wanted to silence his critics after falling short at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

"Mentally, it's been a rough couple of weeks because everyone comes to me and says 'Akani is gone, he isn't the same since the Olympics'," said Simbine.

"For me, it's been trusting the program that we're on with the coach and trusting the long plan. And not letting those words affect us and I came back and said I'm going to do it at SA's and I did it... It's a goal ticked.

"Emotional yes, really grateful for everything else and everyone who has believed in me.

"This is for my coach. Everyone said to him that he is a one athlete coach and now he can prove to everyone that," he added.

Bradley Nkona finished second in 10.34 and Neo Mosebi rounded up the podium to finish third in 10.34.

Meanwhile, sprinter Carina Horn defended her national title with a clutch win as she won the women's 100m title in 10:54 seconds.