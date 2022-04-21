Simbine 'happy' to prove haters wrong in emotional 100m win: 'I still have that fire in me'

South African sprinter Akani Simbine hailed his coach Werner Prinsloo following his 100m win at the SA Athletics Championship at Green Point Stadium on Thursday.

Simbine stated that he was determined to show the fight as he went on to defend his national title, winning in 10.31 seconds in Cape Town.

Despite not running World Championship or Commonwealth Games times, Simbine is confident he can get the job done.

Akani Simbine solidified his title as the country's fastest man as he cruised to an emotional 100m win at the ASA Senior Track and Field Championship on Thursday in Cape Town.

After losing to Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala at an ASA Grand Prix event in Germiston earlier this month, Simbine came out with a vengeance and defended his national title at Green Point Stadium.

Simbine won with a time of 10.31, pointing to his colleagues just before crossing the finish line.

17-year-old Bradley Nkona claimed silver with a time of 10.34, while Neo Mosebi won bronze in 10.34.

"It was a statement. I've worked hard for this and to be where I am. Some people respect me and some don't, but at the end of the day, I am doing good for athletics in South Africa," said Simbine.

"If I can inspire one athlete to do something great like Bradley. He is an amazing talent and if I can go there and shock the world, it'll be amazing.

"I'm happy with where I'm at right now and happy with my fight and know that I haven't given up. And that I still have that fire in me that means a lot to me."

Despite missing qualifying for July's World Championship (10.05) and Commonwealth Games (10.10), Simbine isn't too phased as he still has a few races to achieve those spots.



"Not really, there's a bigger weight on my shoulders, but I'm just very happy on it," said Simbine.

"We're not worried about the time, we're more worried about running and getting championship rounds and make sure I can put it through the final. So when the final comes, I'll get the job done."

Simbine was emotional following his win as he visibly choked up, talking about his coach Werner Prinsloo.

"This is for my coach. Everyone said to him that he is a one athlete coach and now he can prove to everyone that he is anything but," said Simbine.

"And for me, that's the biggest thing and I wish people could give him the respect he deserves.

"Coach is amazing. He is a tough coach and pushes us to the limits, but at the same time, he understands everything that goes on. Besides being my coach, he is my friend and I have amazing respect and love for him."