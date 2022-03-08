Athletics

20m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Sprinter Thando Dlodlo banned for doping, SA stripped of World Relay gold

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso and Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thando Dlodlo. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
Thando Dlodlo. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
  • Sprinter Thando Dlodlo has been retrospectively banned for two-and-a-half years after testing positive for testosterone.
  • Dlodlo's doping ban means South Africa has been stripped of its World Athletic Relay Championships gold from Poland last year.
  • Dlodlo's questionable sample was retrieved at the 2021 SA National Championships in April, months before the Tokyo Olympics.

Sprinter Thando Dlodlo has been retrospectively banned for two-and-a-half years after testing positive for "testosterone and its related compounds", the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) confirmed.

Dlodlo's name appears on the latest Saids list of banned athletes after they found one of his samples to have the "Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Makers in an Athlete's Sample", according to the country's doping control body website.

Dlodlo's sample in question was retrieved at the SA National Championships in April last year, months before being part of the South Africa delegation that represented the country at the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games.

However, Dlodlo participated in Poland's World Athletics Relay Championships alongside Akani Simbine, Gift Leotlela and Clarence Munyai, where SA won 4X100m gold after beating favourites Brazil by 0.01 seconds.

Dlodlo testing positive meant South Africa had been stripped of that gold medal. It is the first time the country has suffered such a penalty after winning a major international medal.

Dlodlo was omitted from Team SA's 4X100m roster in Tokyo for unknown reasons, where SA failed to get past the first heat.

Dlodlo's ban is effective from 29 June 2021 to 28 December 2023.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saidsteam satokyo olympicsworld relay championshipsolympic gamesthando dlodlodopingathletics
loading... Live
West Indies 0
England 57/4
View More
loading... Live
Mamelodi Sundowns 2
Mathaithai FC 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
50% - 298 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
50% - 304 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22067.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo