Athletics

1h ago

add bookmark

Star SA long jumper Luvo Manyonga receives 4-year ban

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga (AFP)
South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga (AFP)
Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga has been handed a four-year ban after failing to meet 'whereabouts' criteria, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday.

Manyonga, who took silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, will now likely miss next month's Tokyo Games.

In January, Manyonga was temporarily banned for failing to notify anti-doping authorities of his location.

"The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga for four years from 23 December 2020 for whereabouts failures, his second violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," the Athletics Integrity Unit tweeted.

The 30-year-old, the African record holder with a best of 8.65 metres, can appeal the ban at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Athletes must let authorities know their intended whereabouts to allow anti-doping officials to find them. 

If they fail to show or give wrong information three times in a year they can be punished.

The AIU said Manyonga missed a first test on November 26, 2019, and was then too imprecise on location details for two others in 2020.

In 2012, Manyonga, also Commonwealth champion in 2018, was banned for 18 months after testing positive for recreational drug crystal meth (methamphetamine). 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
olympics 20212020 olympicsolympics 2020tokyo olympicsluvo manyongaathleticsdoping
loading... Live
West Indies 0
South Africa 37/2
View More
loading... Live
India 0
New Zealand 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14938 votes
Cricket
12% - 4595 votes
Football
19% - 6990 votes
Athletics
3% - 972 votes
Boxing
1% - 368 votes
Cycling
2% - 887 votes
Golf
5% - 1892 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3225 votes
Tennis
4% - 1340 votes
Water sports
1% - 342 votes
American sports
1% - 460 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1253 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

7h ago

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun 2021

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun 2021

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo