Star SA long jumper Luvo Manyonga receives 4-year ban

South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga has been handed a four-year ban after failing to meet 'whereabouts' criteria, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday.

Manyonga, who took silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, will now likely miss next month's Tokyo Games.

In January, Manyonga was temporarily banned for failing to notify anti-doping authorities of his location.

"The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga for four years from 23 December 2020 for whereabouts failures, his second violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," the Athletics Integrity Unit tweeted.

The 30-year-old, the African record holder with a best of 8.65 metres, can appeal the ban at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Athletes must let authorities know their intended whereabouts to allow anti-doping officials to find them.

If they fail to show or give wrong information three times in a year they can be punished.

The AIU said Manyonga missed a first test on November 26, 2019, and was then too imprecise on location details for two others in 2020.

In 2012, Manyonga, also Commonwealth champion in 2018, was banned for 18 months after testing positive for recreational drug crystal meth (methamphetamine).