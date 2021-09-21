Athletics

44m ago

add bookmark

Tearful mentor confirms inspirational amputee-athlete Xolani Luvuno has died

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Xolani Luvuno. (Facebook)
Xolani Luvuno. (Facebook)

A tearful Hein Venter hailed well-known athlete Xolani Luvuno, an amputee, as an "absolute angel who touched so many lives" after posting on social media late on Monday that he died.

The genial mentor of the inspirational runner confirmed the news to Sport24 on Tuesday morning.

Venter didn't wish to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Luvuno's death, merely stating that it was a "tragic way for a life full of smiles and gratitude to end".

His feats had many South Africans in awe after he first grabbed attention by finishing the Wally Hayward marathon on crutches and a prosthetic leg in 2017.

Luvuno's career then took off as he notably competed in the gruelling Comrades marathon too.

He was also a half Ironman participant.

"It was just such a thrill to be part of his life," said Venter.

"I was just so blessed. He really was such an inspiration to so many."

More to follow. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hein venterxolani luvunoathletics
Voting Booth
With the Springboks losing their last two matches against Australia, how concerned are you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Very concerned! Something is not right ...
59% - 2122 votes
I'm not worried. Every team has a bad game. The Boks will bounce back.
17% - 609 votes
It's too early to tell. Let's see how they go against the All Blacks.
24% - 859 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
How Jurgen Klopp saved Liverpool

07 Sep

How Jurgen Klopp saved Liverpool
Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone

07 Sep

Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo