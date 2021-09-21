Tearful mentor confirms inspirational amputee-athlete Xolani Luvuno has died

A tearful Hein Venter hailed well-known athlete Xolani Luvuno, an amputee, as an "absolute angel who touched so many lives" after posting on social media late on Monday that he died.

The genial mentor of the inspirational runner confirmed the news to Sport24 on Tuesday morning.

Venter didn't wish to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Luvuno's death, merely stating that it was a "tragic way for a life full of smiles and gratitude to end".

His feats had many South Africans in awe after he first grabbed attention by finishing the Wally Hayward marathon on crutches and a prosthetic leg in 2017.

Luvuno's career then took off as he notably competed in the gruelling Comrades marathon too.

He was also a half Ironman participant.

"It was just such a thrill to be part of his life," said Venter.

"I was just so blessed. He really was such an inspiration to so many."

