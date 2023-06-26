WATCH | Belgian shot putter runs 100m hurdles to save team from disqualification

Belgian shot put and hammer thrown champion Jolien Boumkwo made headlines at the European Championships in Poland when she stepped in to run a 100m hurdles race.

According to Reuters, she did this so her team wouldn't be disqualified as their two hurdlers pulled out due to injury.

The video went viral on Sunday after the 29-year-old finished the race without knocking any of the hurdles down. Her time of 32.81 seconds was 19 seconds slower than Spanish sprinter Teresa Errandonea, who won with a time of 13.22.

Belgium’s Anne Zagré was going to run the 100m hurdles, but got injured.



Jolien Maliga Boumkwo, a shot putter, took her place to secure points for the Belgian team ??????



Despite finishing last, Boumkwo was applauded by the audience and congratulated by her rivals as she earned two points for Belgium.



