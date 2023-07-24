Wayde van Niekerk comes out on top in 400m street fight in London to stay unbeaten

Wayde van Niekerk remains unbeaten in the 400m this season after he held his nerve to cross the finish line first at the London Diamond League athletics meet on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Van Niekerk held off a stiff challenge from Americans Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood and Britian's Matthew Hudson-Smith to claim his third Diamond League victory this season in 44.36s, with Deadmon coming second in 44.40 and Norwood third in 44.46.

The South African world-record holder (43.03), who usually enjoys a comfortable winning margin, showed an appetite for a street fight with his challengers at his heels as they crossed the finish line.

Wayde van Niekerk ??



The South African continues his return to form with a brilliant win in the Men's 400m in a time of 44.36s.



The South African continues his return to form with a brilliant win in the Men's 400m in a time of 44.36s.

Meanwhile, at the Louis II Stadium, South African 100m record holder Akani Simbine, as a precaution, withdrew from Friday's Diamond League race in Monaco due to cramp in his hamstring. He is expected to return to training this week.



In his absence, his rival to be the fastest man in Africa, Ferdinand Omanyala made history by becoming the first Kenyan to win the 100m race at a Diamond League event, doing so in 9.92, with Botswana's World Under 20 champion, Letsile Tebogo, making it a thrilling finish by coming second in 9.93, a personal best for the season.

The World Athletics Championships are on the horizon, starting on 19 August in Budapest.



