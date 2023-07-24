1h ago

Wayde van Niekerk comes out on top in 400m street fight in London to stay unbeaten

Compiled by Nicolette Lategan
(L-R) Matthew Hudson-Smith of Team Great Britain, Wayde van Niekerk of Team South Africa, Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood of Team United States compete in Men's 400 Metres during the London Athletics Meet, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at London Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
(L-R) Matthew Hudson-Smith of Team Great Britain, Wayde van Niekerk of Team South Africa, Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood of Team United States compete in Men's 400 Metres during the London Athletics Meet, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at London Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Wayde van Niekerk remains unbeaten in the 400m this season after he held his nerve to cross the finish line first at the London Diamond League athletics meet on Sunday. 

The 31-year-old Van Niekerk held off a stiff challenge from Americans Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood and Britian's Matthew Hudson-Smith to claim his third Diamond League victory this season in 44.36s, with Deadmon coming second in 44.40 and Norwood third in 44.46.

The South African world-record holder (43.03), who usually enjoys a comfortable winning margin, showed an appetite for a street fight with his challengers at his heels as they crossed the finish line.

Meanwhile, at the Louis II Stadium, South African 100m record holder Akani Simbine, as a precaution, withdrew from Friday's Diamond League race in Monaco due to cramp in his hamstring. He is expected to return to training this week.

In his absence, his rival to be the fastest man in Africa, Ferdinand Omanyala made history by becoming the first Kenyan to win the 100m race at a Diamond League event, doing so in 9.92, with Botswana's World Under 20 champion, Letsile Tebogo, making it a thrilling finish by coming second in 9.93, a personal best for the season. 

The World Athletics Championships are on the horizon, starting on 19 August in Budapest. 


diamond leaguewayde van niekerkathletics
