Wayde van Niekerk pulls out of SA Championships at last minute

SA sprint star Wayde van Niekerk has pulled out of the ASA Track and Field Senior Championships due to injury.

Van Niekerk, the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist in the 400m, recently returned from his base in the United States and was due to represent Boland Athletics at the event in Cape Town.

But organisers confirmed on Thursday morning that Van Niekerk had hurt his hamstring while training in Bloemfontein.

The 29-year-old was looking to defend the 200m crown he won in Pretoria last year, and had also entered the men's 100m.

"I'm disappointed. I was excited to compete but unfortunately things have not been going my way over the last few weeks," Van Niekerk said in a statement.

"My spirits are still high and I will keep putting in the hard work. For now I'm looking forward to getting back to work.

"Thanks to everyone for the love and support and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."

We wish you all the very best Wayde and hope to see you back on the track soon https://t.co/4bhfsC6LUK — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) April 21, 2022





The three-day event starts at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday.

Athletes taking part will be hoping to secure qualification for this year's World Championship and Commonwealth Games.

