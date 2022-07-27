Blow for Team SA as medal prospects pull out of Commonwealth Games

Team South Africa has been forced to make several changes ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

As athletes assembled in the various athletes villages, Sascoc on Wednesday announced a team update for the multi-sport showpiece scheduled from 28 July - 8 August.

Proteas women duo Marizanne Kapp and Trisha Chetty were withdrawn from South Africa's T20 cricket squad for the Games.

Kapp remains at home due to personal reasons, while wicketkeeper Chetty sustained an injury during the England tour and will be unavailable.

2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Alan Hatherly is out of the Games due to scheduling, while fellow mountain biker Mariska Strauss has withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19.

Olympian and cyclist Nicholas Dlamini is out of the Games with an injury and will be replaced by Callum Ormiston.

Para-athlete Ernst van Dyk is also out injured and replaced in the para-marathon by Tiaan Bosch, while triathlete Nicholas Quenet also picked up an injury and has been replaced by Dylan Nortje.

In athletics, men's 200m sprinter Luxolo Adams has also withdrawn from the Games due to fatigue after returning from the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last week.

Hammer thrower Alan Cummings has also been added to the squad as a late replacement.

The opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games wil be on Thursday at 21:00 (SA time).



