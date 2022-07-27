47m ago

add bookmark

Blow for Team SA as medal prospects pull out of Commonwealth Games

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini
South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini
John Berry/Getty Images

Team South Africa has been forced to make several changes ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

As athletes assembled in the various athletes villages, Sascoc on Wednesday announced a team update for the multi-sport showpiece scheduled from 28 July - 8 August.

Proteas women duo Marizanne Kapp and Trisha Chetty were withdrawn from South Africa's T20 cricket squad for the Games.

Kapp remains at home due to personal reasons, while wicketkeeper Chetty sustained an injury during the England tour and will be unavailable.

READ | Massive blow for Proteas as superstar Kapp ruled out of Commonwealth Games

2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Alan Hatherly is out of the Games due to scheduling, while fellow mountain biker Mariska Strauss has withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19.

Olympian and cyclist Nicholas Dlamini is out of the Games with an injury and will be replaced by Callum Ormiston.

Para-athlete Ernst van Dyk is also out injured and replaced in the para-marathon by Tiaan Bosch, while triathlete Nicholas Quenet also picked up an injury and has been replaced by Dylan Nortje.

In athletics, men's 200m sprinter Luxolo Adams has also withdrawn from the Games due to fatigue after returning from the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last week.

Hammer thrower Alan Cummings has also been added to the squad as a late replacement.

The opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games wil be on Thursday at 21:00 (SA time).


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
commonwealth games 2022commonwealth games
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 378/10 & 360/8
Pakistan 231/10 & 34/0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 4646 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4121 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo