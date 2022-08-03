How transport problems cost Team SA a medal chance at Commonwealth Games

Team South Africa have launched an appeal after a bus malfunction saw them miss out on the 4x100 medley heats on Wednesday morning at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

South African swimmers Michael Houlie, Andrew Ross, Guy Brooks and Clayton Jimmie were meant to start in the first of two heats in the men's 4x100 medley relay.

However, when the race was about to start, only three SA swimmers were present so the team could not take part in the relay.

Team South Africa representative told Sport24 that the unnamed swimmer was late due to a bus/transport malfunction which was "no fault of his own".

"Several other swimmers from other countries were also affected, but Team SA is appealing it," the spokesperson said.

In the first heat, only four teams competed with Singapore and SA missing out, and in the second heat, the Seychelles team did not start.

It potentially cost Team SA a medal at the Games, with powerhouse Canada disqualified in their heat.

The starting list for the men's 4x100 medley relay final sees Guernsey, Jersey, Scotland, Australia, England, Wales and Fiji lining up.

South Africa did not appear in the final, which was won by England, Australia and Scotland.



