03 Aug

add bookmark

How transport problems cost Team SA a medal chance at Commonwealth Games

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sandwell Aquatic Centre in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games
Sandwell Aquatic Centre in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games
Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Team South Africa have launched an appeal after a bus malfunction saw them miss out on the 4x100 medley heats on Wednesday morning at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

South African swimmers Michael Houlie, Andrew Ross, Guy Brooks and Clayton Jimmie were meant to start in the first of two heats in the men's 4x100 medley relay.

However, when the race was about to start, only three SA swimmers were present so the team could not take part in the relay.  

Team South Africa representative told Sport24 that the unnamed swimmer was late due to a bus/transport malfunction which was "no fault of his own". 

"Several other swimmers from other countries were also affected, but Team SA is appealing it," the spokesperson said.

In the first heat, only four teams competed with Singapore and SA missing out, and in the second heat, the Seychelles team did not start.

It potentially cost Team SA a medal at the Games, with powerhouse Canada disqualified in their heat.

The starting list for the men's 4x100 medley relay final sees Guernsey, Jersey, Scotland, Australia, England, Wales and Fiji lining up.

South Africa did not appear in the final, which was won by England, Australia and Scotland.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
commonwealth games 2022commonwealth gamesswimmingwater sport
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 4965 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4368 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo