Le Clos eyes Commonwealth Games history: 'I'm excited to kick-start Chad 2.0'

South African swimmer Chad le Clos wants to make history in Birmingham by becoming the most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete.

Le Clos, who has 17 Commonwealth Games medals to his name, is one medal from tying and two medals from landing himself in the record books.

Despite being plagued by health problems, Le Clos is eager to get back on top and become the most successful Commonwealth athlete at the 2022 Games.

South African swimmer Chad le Clos is on the verge of becoming the most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete of all time at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

LIVE | Team SA at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Le Clos has won an astonishing 17 medals across three Commonwealth Games appearances and is one medal away from equalling the record - jointly held by two shooters, Brit Michael Gault and Australian Phil Adams.

Le Clos, 30, hasn't been in prime form of late, falling short at the Tokyo Olympics and withdrawing from the Budapest World Championships with breathing problems.

But one can't rule him out in Birmingham.

He has an opportunity to make a podium finish in any of his six events at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre and is two medals away from becoming the most successful Commonwealth athlete ever.

"I'm super excited to be in England, I've been here for six weeks now. I've had a bit of a bumper road with a bit of health and breathing problems in Budapest, but I've been medically cleared by the doctors and we've had a good run this time around," said Le Clos.

"I'm excited to kick-start Chad le Clos 2.0. I'm very motivated by my previous times in the last year and a half...

"Covid-19 hasn't been kind to South Africans, especially in the sporting world. [But] I'll be using this to get us on the platform to get us back on top. It's been a hard two years and if I come away with a medal, I'll be the most successful Games athlete in history and that's my main goal.

"Any medal will do for now, but we're obviously hunting gold."

Le Clos will compete in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, the 100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle, and 4x100m medley relays.

The Durban swimmer gets his campaign under way on Friday at 12:32 as he defends his title in the men's 50m butterfly heats. He will also defend his 100m fly and will target a fourth straight 200m butterfly gold.

"I'll be swimming my 200m butterfly for the fourth time, which I won in 2010, 2014 and 2018," said Le Clos.

"No one has ever done it three in a row, I've done it and hopefully, I can do it four in a row. And be crowned the greatest of all time in the Commonwealth Games, that's my main goal for this week."

Unlike previous Commonwealth Games, South Africa is likely a shoo-in for a medal in the relays with Le Clos accompanied by teens Matthew Sates and Pieter Coetze.

"I'm really excited for the relays, this time, we have an amazing group of youngsters, who are genuine contenders in the world," said Le Clos

"If we can put it all together, we can have a phenomenal week. I'm just not looking forward to myself but also the girls, who are looking great. It could be a huge week for everybody.

"If I can pass off a little bit of wisdom to some of the younger guys... I hope to make everyone proud this week."