JUST IN | 2021 Cape Epic postponed till October due to Covid-19

The 2021 Absa Cape Epic has been postponed till the end of 2021, organisers have confirmed

This is as a result of the upsurge in Covid-19 cases, both locally and abroad

The race will now take place from 17 to 24 October 2021.

The postponement is as a result of the upsurge in both local and international Covid-19 cases over recent weeks.

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, organisers of the event confirmed that it would now take place from 17 to 24 October 2021.

"The decision to postpone the event has been made due to an upsurge of international and local Covid-19 cases, and the ever-changing restrictions relating to mass participation events in South Africa," said the statement.

"As always, the safety of riders, staff, crew, and stakeholders remains paramount to every decision made by the organisation and we will continue to follow guidelines and recommendations in a manner consistent with local community objectives and within the expectations set by public health entities."

The event was set to take on a 647km route, which features 15 550 metres of climbing throughout eight days of racing with many riders already well into their preparations with March in mind.

"We at the Absa Cape Epic appreciate that this may not be the news that our riders were hoping to receive as we approach the Festive Season break – a time where riders usually spend countless hours in preparation of what’s to come in The Race That Measures All – but we want to ensure you have the maximum notice and opportunity to plan for the rescheduled event date," continued the statement.

"Our team, sponsors, crew, and local communities have been working tirelessly to adapt to the challenges posed in these uncertain times, but it has become clear that in order to deliver an event to the standard the Absa Cape Epic is renowned for, it is best to postpone to 17-24 October 2021."

Michael Flinn, Managing Director of the Absa Cape Epic, thanks all riders, sponsors and other stakeholders for their unwavering support.

“I would like to thank all of our riders as well as our sponsors and stakeholders for their understanding and unwavering support in what has been an extremely demanding year,” said Flinn.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff