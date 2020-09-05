Cycling South Africa mourns passing of young cyclist Greg de Vink

Cycling South Africa has shared its condolences after road cyclist Greg de Vink died in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

He was 22.

"Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Greg de Vink who was killed in a motorcycle accident yesterday. Greg was an exceptional athlete, and it was an honor to be a part of his story," Cycling South Africa tweeted.

De Vink competed in the South African National Championships in 2019 where he finished 20th in the road race.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff