42m ago

Cycling South Africa mourns passing of young cyclist Greg de Vink

Greg de Vink. (Cycling SA - Facebook)
Cycling South Africa has shared its condolences after road cyclist Greg de Vink died in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

He was 22.

"Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Greg de Vink who was killed in a motorcycle accident yesterday. Greg was an exceptional athlete, and it was an honor to be a part of his story," Cycling South Africa tweeted.

De Vink competed in the South African National Championships in 2019 where he finished 20th in the road race.         


- Compiled by Sport24 staff                                                                                                                       

