Rider confirmed dead as Cape Town Cycle Tour expresses 'deep regret'

Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday expressed their "deep regret" after confirming the death of a rider.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the incident were not disclosed as it is currently under investigation.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the rider concerned," organisers said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it was a busy day for medical staff as no less than 220 riders consulted doctors, nurses and medical personnel for treatment along the route and at the finish line.

72 of these cases were responded to by EMS vehicles and 19 people were taken to hospital for further treatment.

"Most of the injuries were soft tissue injuries as a result of falls; this was predominantly knees, elbows, shoulders and wrists," the statement said.

Unfortunately, the strenuous event is periodically marred by fatalities, as was in the case in 2018, when two riders and a course marshal were killed.

In 2020, one male participant also collapsed and died soon after completing the race.

Chris Jooste and Kim Le Court De Billot were crowned respective men's and women's winners of the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.



South African Jooste powered to victory in a time of 02:36:14, with Andries Nigrini finishing second and Jaedon Terlouw third.

Mauritius rider Le Court De Billot won the women's elite race in a time of 02:13:20, with Vera Looser and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio rounding out the podium spots.

Note: The men's elite race is 109km and the women's elite race 79km.







