Vingegaard virtually assures back-to-back Tour de France triumphs

Jonas Vingegaard survived the mountains in Saturday's penultimate stage of the Tour de France to virtually clinch his second successive title.

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar won the 20th and penultimate stage but Denmark's Vingegaard leads the Slovenian by 7min 29sec ahead of Sunday's ceremonial ride to the finish line on the Champs Elysees in Paris.