7m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | BOOM! Brutal knock-out sees Irish boxer crash out the ring

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Leigh Wood (white shorts) knocks out Michael Conlan (green shorts) during the WBA World Featherweight title fight (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Leigh Wood (white shorts) knocks out Michael Conlan (green shorts) during the WBA World Featherweight title fight (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Boxing is an unforgiving sport, as Irish boxer Michael Conlan found out on Saturday night.

Conlan suffered a brutal knock-out in the 12th round of his fight against England's Leigh Wood,  who was defending his WBA featherweight title.

Wood connected with a vicious right hand that knock-out Conlan out instantly.

He followed it up with a flurry of blows that saw Conlan crash to the ground and out of the ring.

Conlan was taken to hospital but confirmed on social media that he was okay, saying: "I'm all good folks, cheers for the messages. I'll be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team," before cheekily asking for a rematch in a second tweet.

WATCH Wood's knock-out of Conlan below:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boxing
loading... Live
Lions 75/4
Western Province 0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 88/2
Titans 0
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 0
North West 0
View More
loading... Live
Boland 0
Knights 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
50% - 467 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
50% - 470 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo