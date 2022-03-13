WATCH | BOOM! Brutal knock-out sees Irish boxer crash out the ring

Boxing is an unforgiving sport, as Irish boxer Michael Conlan found out on Saturday night.

Conlan suffered a brutal knock-out in the 12th round of his fight against England's Leigh Wood, who was defending his WBA featherweight title.

Wood connected with a vicious right hand that knock-out Conlan out instantly.

He followed it up with a flurry of blows that saw Conlan crash to the ground and out of the ring.

Conlan was taken to hospital but confirmed on social media that he was okay, saying: "I'm all good folks, cheers for the messages. I'll be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team," before cheekily asking for a rematch in a second tweet.

WATCH Wood's knock-out of Conlan below: