WATCH | 'Problem Child' Jake Paul lands haymaker that sends for UFC champ to the canvas

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Jake Paul (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Jake Paul (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It seems that social media star Jake Paul is taking his boxing career pretty seriously. Well, that's if you consider his impressive punching power in his knockout win over former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

In their rematch on Saturday, Paul launched a devastating haymaker that sent Woodley straight to the canvas in the 6th round.

"Problem Child" Paul now has a record of (5-0, with 4 knockouts).

"What now? What now? What now?" Paul screamed into the camera as Woodley lay on the canvas.

WATCH the epic punch below:

