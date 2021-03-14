WATCH | Remember when Hagler, Hearns slugged it out in one of the greatest boxing rounds ever?

The boxing world is mourning the death of former middleweight champion Marvin Hagler on Saturday.

He was 66.

"Marvelous" as he became known fought from 1973 to 1987.

From 1980 to 1987, he was the undisputed middleweight champion of the world and during his career built a record of 62-3, 2 draws and 52 knockouts.

One of his best known fights came against Thomas Hearns on 15 April 1985.

Dubbed "The War", it included one of the greatest opening rounds in boxing history with both men slugging at each other from the bell.

Hagler went on to win the fight with a third round knockout which saw him keep his undisputed crown.

RELIVE THAT INCREDIBLE OPENING ROUND BELOW:

The first round of Hagler-Hearns remains one of the greatest rounds in boxing history ?? pic.twitter.com/Oqg4wGCxUa — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) March 14, 2021



