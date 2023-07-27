Jamaica captain claims Cape Town theft: 'Our capability to host not in doubt,' responds Kodwa

Netball World Cup organisers have responded to Jamaica captain Jhaniele Fowler, who claims that money was stolen from her purse.

Fowler said on social media that she doesn't feel safe in South Africa.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said the incident would not impact the importance of the World Cup.

Days before Cape Town hosts the Netball World Cup, a social media post by the captain of tournament favourites Jamaica, Jhaniele Fowler, has raised security concerns after the player shared that money had been taken from her purse.



The tournament, which will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, starts on Friday and runs until 6 August.

Fowler, who is in the Mother City as her team prepares for their opening match against Sri Lanka in Group C, posted on her Instagram account, among other things, that she didn't feel safe in South Africa.

SEE | Netball World Cup guide

"This is so unfortunate, this place isn't safe,' the 34-year-old wrote.



"First they stole money from my purse, now people are trying to come in on us in our rooms. Really!"

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), which is responsible for safety and security of all major sporting, cultural and recreational events, told the media in a press conference on Thursday that no report had been filed by the Jamaican team, who are known as the Sunshine Girls.

"Before we start to investigate, we need to have a statement,' said Lt General Tebello Mosikili, who is chairperson of Natjoints, which comprises of government departments including the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force, and the State Security Agency

"We're waiting for the complainants to come forward. When those certainties become clear, we will definitely launch an investigation," she said.

"I can assure that each and every participant taking part in the Netball World Cup, those at all hotels and venues with the security, are encouraged to report as soon as possible.

"We have dedicated investigators in the city and the South African Police Service, who will assist in the safety of everyone."

Tournament director Priscilla Masisi said that it was all systems go for the tournament and that no issue had been brought forward by the teams.

"There is a teams' managers meeting, which happens in the hotels, so if there is any issue, it's brought to our attention," said Masisi.

"We're speaking with the team managers daily."

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, referring to the fatal shooting in Auckland, New Zealand that marred the opening of the FIFA Women's World Cup last week, reassured reporters on Thursday that the alleged Cape Town incident would not affect the hosting a World Cup in South Africa.

"When I went to New Zealand a few days ago, their minister of sport (Grant Robertson) shared something with me," said Kodwa.



"There was an incident that happened on the day of the opening in Auckland. He said to me that you should never give yourselves a 10 out of 10, because there is always room for improvement.

"When you deal with events of this magnitude, when you're a host, you need to give yourself nine out of ten. That incident in Auckland has no impact on the whole event.

"The World Cup is still going to go on, despite the shooting that happened in Auckland," Kodwa continued.

Two people and an armed attacker were killed and five others wounded in the Auckland incident.

"I just want to ensure South Africans that the Natjoints and security cluster is ready. There has always been that presence regardless of whether there is a tournament.

"There are certain things that we'll learn and improve as we go along. Our capability to host as a country should not be in doubt, we are quite happy with the work that has been done."

The Proteas take on Jamaica, who were silver medallists at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, on Saturday.