Msomi hopes Africa's Netball World Cup inspires a generation: 'It's not only for us'

Proteas skipper Bongiwe Msomi believes the recently-concluded Netball World Cup will do wonders for netball in South Africa.

The SA women finished sixth at the global showpiece with Australia crowned champions on Sunday.

Msomi hopes the tournament will inspire a future Proteas generation.

Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi says she felt blessed to be a part of Africa's first Netball World Cup and hopes it inspires young South Africans.

The Proteas bowed out of the World Cup in disappointing fashion, losing their fifth and sixth playoff encounter 49-47 to Uganda on Sunday.

Thousands came out to support the Netball World Cup's final session, which saw Jamaica beat New Zealand for bronze, and Australia trumping England to win their 12th title.

Msomi, who founded the Bongi Msomi Netball Project, which is mainly based in her hometown of Hammarsdale, believes this World Cup will grow the game of netball in South Africa.

"This World Cup will do so much. I've seen a couple of faces out there and seeing young kids come through and actually looking forward to taking up the sport. That's just fantastic," Msomi told reporters.

"What we do here, it's not only for us but what it is going to do long-term for those who are looking up to us.

"This Netball World Cup is not [only] for kids to be looking up to us but [also] to [become] their own role models and for them to strive to take our sport really seriously and take it as a career one day.

"I wouldn't ask for anything better for them than having South Africa host the Netball World Cup."

Despite the inordinate price of tickets, hundreds of kids came far to watch the Proteas and stood in lines trying to grab an autograph.

The Proteas netball side became instant local superstars despite not lifting their title, as Africa's Netball World Cup finished as a success.

Msomi hopes to inspire a generation following the conclusion of the World Cup. She wants this tournament to be a stepping stone for the youngsters coming through.

"I'm really blessed that I could be a part of this World Cup, it's really an honour," said Msomi.

"I think we take it lightly, especially as a female who has a full-time job, to come here and constantly have to perform at such a high standard, it's not easy.

"Credit to the team that led us. I'm just privileged that we can be here and be of value and that's what we're looking forward to," she continued.

"I was chatting to Phumza (Maweni) about the young girls coming through within the Spar Proteas are getting a chance to be with us, not that we have magic, but we take care of them.

"We hope that they want to play four or five World Cups because that's something that's not [a] given. A World Cup in Africa might not happen again and I think the team did really well."