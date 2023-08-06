Netball's newest fan Ramaphosa commits to future of sport as SA's World Cup ends

Africa's first ever Netball World Cup drew to a close at the CTICC in Cape Town on Sunday with Australia being crowned champions, but the legacy of the tournament is about much more than that.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was in attendance at Sunday's final, finding his voice during the contest and singing with the spectators before addressing the crowd at the closing ceremony.

The Proteas, who finished sixth at the World Cup, captured the hearts and imaginations of the South African public and, with them in mind, Ramaphosa vowed on Sunday to invest in the future of the sport.

"Congratulations to all who have participated in this tournament. You are all winners," said Ramaphosa.

"There has been a very outstanding vibe here, and I felt it today. You got me to sing Shosholoza and created a wonderful African vibe, and I'm glad that all the nations participated in the wonderful spirit that prevailed in this tournament.

"We need to ensure that netball grows in South Africa, and to enable it to grow we must build netball facilities throughout the country.

"(Liz) Nicholl (World Netball president) was whispering to me, saying the best thing to help SA netball so they can also become winners of the World Cup is to build a netball arena.

"I'm happy to say at the closing ceremony, in women's month, that the gift that we are going to give to the women of South Africa is to build a netball arena. We are going to do it.

"Let's enjoy the moment of great celebration for netball. It will grow in South Africa and we'll get many other nations to participate."

Ramaphosa added that netball had "gained a new fan" after he had watched the spectacle on television.



