Petty crime continues to plague Netball World Cup: Police confirm five cases

The Netball World Cup continues to be plagued by petty crime following confirmation that police are investigating five cases of theft from the teams' hotel.

Major-general Charl Annandale from Natjoints said the incidents are related to three participating teams: Jamaica, Singapore and Trinidad and Tobago.

No arrests have been made.

Security concerns continue to dog the Netball World Cup following confirmation that the tournament's security cluster, headed by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), are investigating multiple cases of theft.

The build-up to the showpiece had been rocked by a social media post by Jamaica captain Jhaniele Fowler which said that money had been taken from her purse and that she didn't feel safe in South Africa.

Major-general Charl Annandale, member of Natjoints, on Tuesday told a media briefing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the venue for the tournament, that five cases had been reported.

"When it comes to the case of theft from the Jamaican team, it's still under investigation," Annandale said.

"We have five cases reported to date whereby three teams are involved: Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore and Jamaica.

"In all cases, it was theft out of rooms, one related to a credit card being stolen, the other a wedding band – which has subsequently been found and is in the process of being closed – and the remaining cases are currency being stolen.

"Prior to the official start of the tournament, two Jamaican players, sharing a room, both had money taken that wasn't stored in a safe."

A designated investigation team has been assigned.

"They are co-operating with hotel management and security, going through the processes, taking statements, reviewing CCTV footage and proximity card readers. No suspects have been identified to date," said Annandale.

"Other than that, no other cases have been reported."

Despite reservations, Annandale noted that security arrangements have been sufficient.

"The deployment that’s being done is paying dividends and we can see that in the near absence of serious and violent crime."







