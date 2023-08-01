42m ago

Share

Petty crime continues to plague Netball World Cup: Police confirm five cases

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proteas netball team
Proteas netball team
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
  • The Netball World Cup continues to be plagued by petty crime following confirmation that police are investigating five cases of theft from the teams' hotel.
  • Major-general Charl Annandale from Natjoints said the incidents are related to three participating teams: Jamaica, Singapore and Trinidad and Tobago.
  • No arrests have been made.

Security concerns continue to dog the Netball World Cup following confirmation that the tournament's security cluster, headed by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), are investigating multiple cases of theft.

The build-up to the showpiece had been rocked by a social media post by Jamaica captain Jhaniele Fowler which said that money had been taken from her purse and that she didn't feel safe in South Africa.

Major-general Charl Annandale, member of Natjoints, on Tuesday told a media briefing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the venue for the tournament, that five cases had been reported.

READ | Jamaica captain claims Cape Town theft: 'Our capability to host not in doubt,' responds Kodwa

"When it comes to the case of theft from the Jamaican team, it's still under investigation," Annandale said.

"We have five cases reported to date whereby three teams are involved: Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore and Jamaica. 

"In all cases, it was theft out of rooms, one related to a credit card being stolen, the other a wedding band – which has subsequently been found and is in the process of being closed – and the remaining cases are currency being stolen.

"Prior to the official start of the tournament, two Jamaican players, sharing a room, both had money taken that wasn't stored in a safe."

A designated investigation team has been assigned.

"They are co-operating with hotel management and security, going through the processes, taking statements, reviewing CCTV footage and proximity card readers. No suspects have been identified to date," said Annandale.

"Other than that, no other cases have been reported."

Despite reservations, Annandale noted that security arrangements have been sufficient.

"The deployment that’s being done is paying dividends and we can see that in the near absence of serious and violent crime." 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
singaporetrinidad and tobagojamaicanetball world cupjhaniele fowlernetball
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 287 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 748 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2115 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2712 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 695 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 391 votes
Jake White
7% - 808 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4497 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

36m ago

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo