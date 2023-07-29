29 Jul

Plummer wants sharper Proteas as Jamaica test approaches: 'It's not going to be easy'

Lynn Butler
Norma Plummer
Norma Plummer
Grant Pitcher/Getty Images via Gallo
  • Proteas head coach Norma Plummer says her side needs to be smarter ahead of their final Pool C clash against Jamaica.
  • South Africa remains unbeaten in the Netball World Cup following their 87-32 win against Sri Lanka.
  • The Proteas face their first biggest challenge in the tournament to date when they take on Jamaica on Sunday.

Proteas coach Norma Plummer says they need to be sharper if they want to outsmart Jamaica in their Pool C encounter of the Netball World Cup on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Proteas were clinical against minnows Sri Lanka, as they easy won 87-32 to make it two-from-two at the tournament. 

The win sees South Africa join Jamaica on four points, with the Caribbean side ahead in goals scored.

On Sunday, the Proteas face the Commonwealth Games silver medallists in their final Pool C encounter.

The winner will determine who tops Pool C and whether they'll get a favourable draw for the next preliminary stages.

Jamaica have been dominant so far in their World Cup campaign, beating Sri Lanka 105-25 and Wales 75-40.

Plummer was pleased with the Proteas win but stressed different the dynamic Jamaica will bring on Sunday.

"Tomorrow is a different game, playing Sri Lanka was great, but they are down the ladder in rankings," Plummer told reporters on Saturday.

"And tomorrow, we need to step up to the silver medallists of the Commonwealth Games. It's a totally different game and a different mindset.

"They [Jamaica] have been around for a long time, seven of their players play in the Australian league, which is the NBA in netball."

Plummer stated that the Proteas need to be sharper and smarter if they want to upset one of the World Cup favourites.

"So we have to play a lot smarter tomorrow. We won't get away with as many as we did today," said Plummer.

"Technically, we've got to be a lot sharper and smarter on how we approach the match.

"We've got to approach the game where we know we can man up and how we approach player by player on the court. And how we treasure the ball, we can't be sloppy; otherwise, we'd be in trouble.

"But we're going to give it a shot. We haven't had the time as Jamaica has had, but you never say never."

Meanwhile, Proteas vice-captain Karla Pretorius acknowledges that Jamaica will be tough but hopes the Proteas can cause an upset.

"We definitely looking forward to the contest against them, we know it's not going to be easy," said Pretorius, who earned her 100th Test cap for the Proteas in Saturday's game.

"Today, we worked on us and what we need to do. We'll further delve into it building up to tomorrow. We know it's going to be tough, but we're really excited to take them on and hopefully, we can go all the way."

Play starts at 18:00.

