Proteas look for consistency after Netball World Cup opening win: 'We got off to a great start'

Lynn Butler
South Africa netball star Bongiwe Msomi
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
  • Proteas skipper Bongi Msomi says there's still room for improvement after their Netball World Cup opener against Wales.
  • The Proteas got their campaign off to a stellar start with a 61-50 win.
  • Proteas coach Norma Plummer was also pleased with the performance as they look to secure a place in the knock-outs.

Consistency is key for the Proteas after they got their Netball World Cup campaign off to a flyer with a dominant win against Wales on Friday.

In front of a rowdy and capacity CTICC, the Proteas outclassed the Welsh with a 61-50 win.

SEE | Netball World Cup guide

Proteas head coach Norma Plummer was pleased with her side's performance, particularly the opening quarter. 

Plummer hailed Ine-Mari Venter, who deservedly earned player of the match, as she led from the front with her goal shooting, 43 goals in 47 attempts.

"She (Venter) was outstanding, thank God she was shooting well. It was a win, but it's not what I call a convincing win over Wales," Plummer told reporters on Friday.

"The first quarter was sensational, we got off to a great start, we've been slow in that area. But we always knew Wales was going to come back and change up their game.

"I thought we handled it fairly well, they went up another notch in the third. Then we started to spray a few balls, that was disappointing, we went too wide.

"We get a lot of information that we need to work on... But I'm very proud of what they produced tonight and we were able to put Jeante on at wing defence. Overall, I was pretty pleased.

"Nicola Smith coming onto goal defence and giving Karla a break, we've got a long tournament. It wasn't a bad performance."

The Proteas take on Sri Lanka in their second Pool C encounter against Sri Lanka at 16:00 on Saturday.

Proteas skipper Bongi Msomi says that the Proteas need to be consistent as they face a side thrashed 105-25 by Jamaica. 

"There was a few times we will set up a full press on their defence and we probably needed to punch through a bit quicker and try to let the ball go," said Msomi.

"I really think we had a crack and gave some good performances, which I'm really proud of.

"We worked on certain things that I could see tonight coming through in patches. I think consistency will actually be very important going forward.

"It's great to start such a tournament with a win, we'll take this one."

