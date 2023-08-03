SA's Taljaard didn't let fear stop her from scoring buzzer goal: 'A lot of trust has been put in me'

Proteas goal shooter Nichole Taljaard admits to not hearing the buzzer but just taking her shot as she scored the equaliser against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The Proteas secured a thrilling 48-48 draw against the defending champions.

Taljaard says fearlessness was instilled in her from an early age.

Proteas goal shooter Nichole Taljaard didn't let the fear get in her way as her last-grasp goal set the Netball World Cup alight on Wednesday.

With three seconds left on the clock, and the Proteas trailing by one, Izette Griesel passed to Taljaard, who stood on the edge of the inside circle.

Then, with only one second left on the clock, Taljaard promptly stepped up to score the equaliser, sending the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) crowd into a massive frenzy.

Taljaard's moment was immortalised in South African netball history, as they played to a thrilling 48-48 draw against the defending champions.

With this upset result in the Netball World Cup Pool G encounter, the Proteas kept their tournament hopes alive.

"I was really hoping they wouldn't pass the ball to me, when I got the ball, I just saw the hoops and took my chance, and it went in," Taljaard said after the game.

"A lot of trust has been put in me from our coaches and my teammates, it's been so amazing. There's been so much support and positivity and I thrive off it."

Taljaard added that this fearlessness had been instilled within her as she looked to improve more on her game.

"It's something my mom taught me when I was younger: when you step on court, let them be afraid of you, you can feel it on the inside but no one will see it on the outside," said Taljaard.

"I didn't even want to know who they had on goal defence, I just had to focus on myself and my game play and not the other way around."

WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED?!@Netball_SA DRAW 48-48 with the @SilverFernsNZ in an epic encounter with the last play of the game ????#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/dyAcFJOyr2 — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 2, 2023

Taljaard's shot had been in the works, as she stated that coach Norma Plummer had prepared them for those crucial moments prior to the World Cup.

"At the beginning of our camp earlier this month, her instruction in the first week was only far shots so we were practicing for this," said Taljaard.

"She knew it was coming and if I got the goal, I might as well [have] closed my eyes because that's what I've been training."

Depending on Jamaica's match against New Zealand, the Proteas need to thrash Uganda on Thursday in order to advance to the World Cup semi-finals.

But it's highly unlikely. They need a goal difference of nearly 50 goals against their African counterparts - depending on whether Jamaica beats New Zealand.

However, the Proteas would be hoping to finish on a high as they will likely fight for fifth or sixth place.

"We'll go to the drawing board, watch the game and analyse and when we get on court tomorrow, we'd run through some situations," said Taljaard.

"We're going to have to go back, we won't have much time to celebrate. Tomorrow is a new one, every game starts at zero."

The Proteas need to beat Uganda by 50 points or more to stand a chance of possibly making the World Cup semi-finals.

Play starts at 16:00 on Thursday.