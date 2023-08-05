1h ago

Taljaard hails 'gifted' Van der Berg as Proteas look to finish as Africa's best

Lynn Butler
Proteas netball goal shooter Elmeré van der Berg
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
  • Proteas goal attacker Nichole Taljaard had nothing but praise for goal-shooter Elmeré van der Berg.
  • Van der Berg starred as the Proteas clinched a comfortable 72-46 win over Tonga at the Netball World Cup.
  • Taljaard says the Proteas will try and bring each other's strengths out as they vie for fifth place.

Proteas shooter Nichole Taljaard had only glowing things to say about teammate Elmeré van der Berg on Friday.

Van der Berg starred for the Proteas, scoring 51 goals in South Africa's 72-46 win over Tonga at the Netball World Cup.

The two, along with Ine-Marí Venter, shared the points scoring load at this year's global showpiece, which ends on Sunday.

On Friday, Van der Berg came on in the first quarter after Venter struggled with her accuracy, only making five shots in nine-goal attempts.

The 22-year-old Van der Berg hit nothing but net against the Tonga defence, either from close range or from the baseline of the inside circle.

Van der Berg, who earned player of the match, had a goal-scoring percentage of 94.4 as she shot 51 goals in 53 attempts.

"Elmeré is honestly such a ray of sunshine when she decides she wants to play, no one can stop her no matter the size of the player, no matter the speed she has," Taljaard told News24 after Friday's win.

"She's a gift that just needs to be unwrapped, and I think she has so much potential.

"She hasn't even gone past 50 percent of what she can give the world for South Africa. She is brilliant with how high she can jump and how strong she actually is and then just her accuracy from anywhere in the circle."

Taljaard, who spends some nights in Van der Berg and Izette Griesel's hotel room snacking, says her goal-shooting dynamic with Van der Berg just works seamlessly.

"I have confidence in myself when I play with her, so it's amazing. I'm able to take shots from a lot further knowing she's under the post and I know I can pass her balls from anywhere on the court," said Taljaard.

"Towards the third and fourth quarter, I was able to release balls a lot quicker to her knowing where she was, and we just fed off of each other going into the end of the game."

The Proteas face Uganda on Sunday in the fifth and sixth playoff of the tournament.

This will be their second meeting at the World Cup, with the Proteas narrowly winning 52-50 on Thursday evening.

Taljaard insists the Proteas will be ready for the She Cranes as they vie for the coveted fifth spot.

"We're just going to look at the bad things and look at how we're fixing those errors and focus on our strengths," said Taljaard.

"We have so many strengths and I think if we can all just bring out each other's strengths, we maybe could have won gold.

"Our team is amazing and the bond we have and the amount of talent and diversity we have in our team, it's just amazing."

The Proteas will be looking to bow out as hosts as they look to still remain Africa's best.

"The support has just been amazing and we would have loved to give them a gold or even a podium finish. Just to show them that we are thankful for everything they do for us," said Taljaard.

"On Sunday, even though it's for fifth and sixth place game, we are playing, need to still show that same respect and show them that we are here for business.

"Even though we're not finishing top four, we want to finish first in Africa."

Sunday's Proteas game starts at 11:00.

