Venter basks in sparkling Proteas Netball World Cup start: 'I was crying'

Lynn Butler
Proteas goal shooter Ine-Marí Venter
Proteas goal shooter Ine-Marí Venter
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
  • Proteas goal shooter Ine-Marí Venter shook off her tears to deliver a standout performance for the hosts.
  • South Africa got their Netball World Cup off to winning ways with a 61-50 win against Wales.
  • Venter was on song as she scored 43 goals and was awarded player of the match.

Proteas shooter Ine-Marí Venter was emotional on Friday, but she kept her cool on court as her match-winning performance against Wales got the hosts off to a winning start at the Netball World Cup.

Venter was near perfection on Friday at a sold-out CTICC crowd as the Proteas took a solid 61-50 win against the Welsh.

After a modest opening ceremony, the Netball World Cup hit into extra gear when the hosts got their opening Pool C group under way.

Venter, who was visibly emotional during the national anthem, understood the magnitude this Proteas' match signified in front of an expectant home audience.

"I wasn't tearing up, I was crying. It was special. I've been looking forward to this for four years," Venter told reporters after the win.

"When we were singing the national anthem, I felt pride. The tears came flooding and, luckily, it didn't affect anything on court. I was able to pull focus."

Venter, who was deservedly awarded player of the match, was in sublime form from start to finish for the Proteas.

The goal shooter had a 91% scoring success as she hardly missed the hoop with 43 goals in 47 attempts.

Venter starred under pressure as the crowd chanted and was captivated by every pass.

"The crowd was amazing and the atmosphere was overwhelming. But I've been emotional since this (Friday) morning," said Venter.

"This World Cup means a lot for me because I missed out on the previous one due to injury. I'm still taking everything in, it's incredible for me."

The Welsh attack sparked in the second quarter as they dominated the quarter leading up to half-time.

But nothing could stop Venter as she led South Africa to victory.

Venter acknowledges the Proteas' shortfalls before their next Group C match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

"We made unnecessary mistakes at the end as there were opportunities to score three or more goals, or lose the ball, or had what they call unforced errors," Venter said.

"So, we'll be looking at that ahead (in the tournament) and it's something we'll be working on to minimise those mistakes. We could've won with a lot more if we minimised those errors."

Play starts at 16:00.

