34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

Another 34 athletes were on Saturday added to Team SA for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, taking the overall squad to 167.

The total size of the final team for the Games is expected to be around 180.

Saturday’s announcement was the third made by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), following previous announcements in May and June.

More representatives across six codes were added to the team and these included: gymnastics, golf, equestrian, judo, aquatics (diving and open water swimming) and football men.

The acting CEO of Sascoc, Ravi Govender, was delighted that the Team is almost complete.

"I believe the team is a blend of both experienced and new talent with many team members having worn the green and gold of Team South Africa at previous Olympic Games," he said.

"We get excited each time we receive notification of a selection. Our athletes have risen above the onslaught of Covid. This is real, it’s happening and we applaud our athletes."

The Rowing team has already departed for Tokyo to have a pre-games camp and the rest of the team will be departing from the South African shores in a staggered way from 12 July.

The latest squad of names announced is:

GYMNASTICS

Naveen Daries

Coach and management: Leeland Christian

GOLF

Garrick Higgo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Ashleigh Buhai

Coaches, management and caddy: Tanya Paterson (caddy), Johan Swanepoel (caddy), Nick Cavendish-Pell (caddy) and Joanne Newell (Manager)

EQUESTRIAN

Tanya Seymour, Victoria Legendre-ScottCoaches and management: Ingeborg Sanne, Rudolphe Scherer and Colin Scott

JUDO

Geronay Whitebooi

Coach and management: Nikola Filipov

AQUATICS – DIVING AND OPEN WATER SWIMMING

Michelle Weber, Michael Mcglynn, Julia Vincent and Micaela Bouter

Coaches and management: Wayne Riddin, Cedric Finch and William Sherritt

FOOTBALL MEN

Ronwen Williams, Mondli Mpoto, Sifiso Mlungwana, Tercious Malepe, Luke Fleurs, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Abbubaker Mobara, Thabiso Monyane, Katlego Mohamme, Teboho Mokoena, Thabo Cele, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sipho Mbule, Goodman Mosele, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Fagrie Lakay, Luther Singh, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster and Kobamelo Kodisang

Coaches and management: Mxolisi Sibam, David Notoane, Kwanele Kopo, Wendell Robinson and Nomthandazo Ncube