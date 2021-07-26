Tokyo Olympics

2h ago

add bookmark

Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African swimmer Chad le Clos
South African swimmer Chad le Clos
Eric Alonso/Getty Images

South African swimming ace Chad le Clos has launched his Olympic Games campaign, surviving a massive scare to qualify for the semi-finals of the 200m butterfly.

Le Clos was very nearly eliminated from the event he won at London 2012, finishing his heat in 5th place at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Monday in a time of 1:55.96.

That was enough to see him qualify 16th fastest for Tuesday's semi-finals - only the top 16 from the heats qualify - which will take place at 04:35 (SA time) on Tuesday.  

South African Ethan du Preez also swam in Le Clos' heat, but finished in 8th place in a time of 1:58.50 and will not feature in the semis.

Hungarian world record holder Kristof Milak is the overwhelming favourite to win gold and won the heat in a time of 1:53.58.

Rebecca Meder, meanwhile, who is South Africa's other participation in the pool on Monday, finished 7th in her heat in the women's 200m individual medley. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
team sachad le closswimming
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
56% - 849 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
28% - 422 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
16% - 246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very...

55m ago

'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very confident'
Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo

2h ago

Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Chad le Clos survives scare to advance in butterfly,...

25 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Chad le Clos survives scare to advance in butterfly, all eyes on Schoenmaker
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2

25 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble

1h ago

Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics

2h ago

Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics
SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and...

3h ago

SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and try our best'
'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown

6h ago

'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing...

7h ago

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing to lose'
Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion

7h ago

Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion
A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker

9h ago

A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph

9h ago

Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph
Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo

10h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo
SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'

25 Jul

SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'
SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands

25 Jul

SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands
SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic...

25 Jul

SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic swansong
Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble

25 Jul

Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble
Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom

25 Jul

Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo