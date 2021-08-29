Cyril Ramaphosa joins tribute to SA's golden duo at Tokyo Paralympics

South Africans rejoiced on Saturday when para-athletes Anrune Weyers and Ntando Mahlangu captured gold for the country at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Mahlangu took gold in the long jump T63 final and set a new world record with a jump of 7.17m - edging out German Leon Schaefer's 7.12.

Weyers won her 400m T45 final in a time of 56.05 cruising ahead of Venezuala's Lisbeli Vera Andrade in second (57.32).

LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics - Team SA live coverage

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Mahlangu and Weyers on their outstanding achievement in Tokyo.

The South African anthem rang twice in Tokyo as politicians, fellow sports stars and regular folk all paid homage to the duos incredible success on the track and field.

This follows the SA Olympic track and field team, who failed to reach the podium for the first time since readmission.

The SA Paralympics contingent has so far accumulated two medals with the Paralympics is set to conclude on 5 September.

???? Congratulations to our star athletes Ntando Mahlangu and Anrune Weyers for securing #TeamSouthAfrica's first medals at the @Tokyo2020 #Paralympics earlier today. Ntando took Gold in the Men’s Long Jump T61 with a new world record and Anruné won the women’s 400m. Outstanding! pic.twitter.com/QCPucFVivt — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 28, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS ??to Anrune Weyers for winning Gold Medal for the the womens’ 400m F47 race and

Ntando Mahlangu for breaking the world record of 7.02m with an outstanding jump of 7.17m in the men’s long jump T61 at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics????



?? @rogersedres @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/dt9gq0814i — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 29, 2021

Our very own Ntando Mahlangu jumped 7.17 metres in the Men's Long Jump - T63, winning Gold and setting a new T61 world record! Siyaziqhenya ngawe! ????????#ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



?? @TeamSA2020 @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/b0wUBXZsAK — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 28, 2021

Us: @AnRUNel and Ntando, thoughts on the gold medal performances please? ??????



Them: pic.twitter.com/4rcbms1vn1 — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) August 29, 2021

A job well done to Anrune Weyers who won #TeamSA’s first medal of the #TokyoParalympics.



She scooped GOLD as a victor in the women’s 400m (T47) final. She won in 56.05secs. We salute you Ndlovukazi! ??????? pic.twitter.com/aRQAFKj6Dn — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 28, 2021

Congratulations Ntando Mahlangu for setting a new unbelievable 7.02 meters world record in the long jump event.@sa_nlc@teamsa2020@paralympics#paralympics pic.twitter.com/X3DESBxNUa — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) August 28, 2021