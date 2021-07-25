Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

add bookmark

'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African rowers Jake Green and Luc Daffarn
South African rowers Jake Green and Luc Daffarn
Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

South African rowing pair Jake Green and Luc Daffarn were devastated after finishing last in the men's pairs repechage once again at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

On Saturday, the duo struggled to advance in the pairs heats by finishing last and they struggled again in the blistering heat on Sunday morning in their repechage race. 

Green and Daffarn couldn't to get ahead of the Spain, France and Belarus as the SA boat crossed the finish line in 6:57.01 - 4,19 seconds behind third-place Belarus. Only the three top boats would go on to the semi-finals.

"Pretty upset about the performance, we just didn't have it in the legs today," Green, who is competing in his second Olympic Games, told Sport24 in Tokyo.

"We weren't physically there, feel so fatigued. It's really unfortunate, we had a really good season training.

"It's not a good reflection of us as a crew but we needed to perform ... it's quite devastating."

It was incredible heat in Tokyo on 09:40 with 32 degrees Celsius hitting down on the rowers as they fought for survival.

Daffarn says that the heat was no excuse since the rowing team arrived in Tokyo last month.

"The heat does have an effect on how you feel. It's our fourth week in Japan and we are pretty acclimatised, but the heat has a massive effect on the body," said Daffarn.

Green added: "I don't think it's the heat though, it gets hotter than this."

Daffarn admitted that he was unsure why the rowing team has been battling in Tokyo but says that they will definitely come stronger after this.

"We're not quite sure what caused the ill performance today, we've got to sit down and have a proper reflection on the process we went through and what's to come," said Daffarn.

"This isn't the end of us, we'll come back stronger - South Africans always do and we need to put this behind us and figure things out and on to bigger and better things."

Meanwhile, it was another tough performance in the men's fours repechage as South Africa finished last in a time of 6:30.34.

The SA's fours, consisting of 2012 London gold medallist John Smith, 2016 silver medallist Lawrence Brittain, Kyle Schoonbee and Sandro Torrente, have advanced through to the Final B.

*Lynn Butler is in Tokyo covering the Olympics for Sport24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tokyo olympicsluc daffarnjake greenrowing
Voting Booth
Given what you have seen over the last few weeks, what will happen on Saturday in the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by more than10
20% - 1107 votes
Boks by less than10
39% - 2115 votes
Lions by more than10
15% - 814 votes
Lions by less than 10
11% - 589 votes
It's too close to call!
14% - 777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: SA rowing pair eliminated as SA surfer Buitendag...

24 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: SA rowing pair eliminated as SA surfer Buitendag advances
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold

21m ago

Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1

24 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1
'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'

1h ago

'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics

41m ago

Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics
World No.1 Barty beaten, Andy Murray withdraws in first round of Olympics

56m ago

World No.1 Barty beaten, Andy Murray withdraws in first round of Olympics
Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history

24 Jul

Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'

24 Jul

SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'
Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool

24 Jul

Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool
SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain

24 Jul

SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain
WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

24 Jul

WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated

24 Jul

Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated
Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat

24 Jul

Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat
China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown

24 Jul

China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jul

Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics
Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat

24 Jul

Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my...

24 Jul

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my country enough'
Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold

24 Jul

Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo